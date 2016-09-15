Urbana mayor: No word yet on cause of Windsor Road cracks

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Blockades keep motorists from entering the eastbound lanes of Windsor Road near the intersection with Race Street on Wednesday in southwest Urbana.

URBANA — On Wednesday morning, Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing asked for an update on August's Windsor Road pavement test results and got a response that's nothing new to city residents:

No update yet.

The results are still being analyzed, Prussing said, without a clear deadline for the work.

Despite irritation over the road's years-long journey to completion, Prussing said mandating a deadline is futile.

"I don't want to pressure the workers with a deadline," she said. "There's all kinds of legal implications, so we're trying to do this the right way. There's millions of dollars at stake here, so we're being very careful."

An update may come as soon as the Sept. 26 city council meeting, provided the work is done in time. City attorney James Simon told council members this week that there will be a push to open the road's south lanes with help from the contractor, Stark Excavating.

Prussing reiterated Wednesday: That also can't happen until the analysis is done.

Paving of the 1.3-mile road, running from Philo Road to Race Street, started in summer 2014 and was slated for completion at the end of 2015. That reduced the four-lane road to two.

Then, uncommonly frequent pavement cracking took the project off-route. City engineers don't know the cause, leading to various tests on road sections.

"We can't work on (the road) until we know what the problem is," Prussing said, "and we've had concrete experts puzzling over this."

The city's approach remains better safe than sorry because missteps could result in legal action, further delaying the process.

"We're working very closely with the contractor," Prussing said. "We want to be as quick as possible and do it right. We don't want to mess up."