Urbana teen charged in early-Tuesday shooting

URBANA — An Urbana teen has been charged with firing a gun at a man early Tuesday morning in southeast Urbana.

Tarell L. Pettis Jr., 18, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday after Urbana police officers spotted him while patrolling the area where the shots had occurred about 48 hours earlier.

Police Sgt. Harley Rutledge said officers were called to the 2000 block of Vawter Street about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday by people who heard four to five gunshots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex in that block.

Police located a 25-year-old Urbana man, who told them he had left an apartment and was walking east through the parking lot when a man stepped out from between two cars and fired four to five times at him, missing. He was able to tell police who he thought the shooter was.

Police searched the area but could not find that person. However, they did recover several bullet casings.

About two days later, Rutledge said, officers were patrolling the same area when they spotted Pettis in the same parking lot and arrested him without fanfare.

The state's attorney filed the Class 1 felony charge against him Thursday.

Rutledge said neither the victim nor Pettis gave police much information that would have provided a motive for the shooting.