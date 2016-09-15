Willard changes: Parking, food, hangar

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Gilbert Wilson, Milmine, an employee of F. E. Moran, cuts pipe for a fire suppression system at the new hanger being built at FlightStar in Savoy on Wednesday, September 14, 2016.

Executive director Gene Cossey addressed the status of new flights at Willard Airport on Wednesday. Also:

➜ New parking: Bids for an automated parking system at the airport are due this week, Cossey said. The system would allow travelers to pay with credit cards 24/7, cutting operating costs.

➜ Airport food: Coffey hopes to have news about food and beverage service at the airport within the next three to six weeks. Currently, the only option for customers is vending machines.

➜ Marketing: Willard’s new marketing and sales coordinator, Kelsey Garthoff, will expand on the work done to date by Sixel Consulting, which conducted an extensive study in 2014 and helped the airport with its rebranding campaign. Garthoff, a UI employee, will earn $41,000 annually.

➜ Flightstar hangar: Construction is almost complete on Flightstar’s new hangar, big enough to service the airlines’ new 75-passenger jets. Flightstar paid for the $4.75 million hangar, plus $506,000 to connect it to the existing hangar. The UI essentially covered the $200,000 cost of moving the road to the new hangar by giving Flightstar a break on rent.

