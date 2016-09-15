Willard changes: Parking, food, hangar
Executive director Gene Cossey addressed the status of new flights at Willard Airport on Wednesday. Also:
➜ New parking: Bids for an automated parking system at the airport are due this week, Cossey said. The system would allow travelers to pay with credit cards 24/7, cutting operating costs.
➜ Airport food: Coffey hopes to have news about food and beverage service at the airport within the next three to six weeks. Currently, the only option for customers is vending machines.
➜ Marketing: Willard’s new marketing and sales coordinator, Kelsey Garthoff, will expand on the work done to date by Sixel Consulting, which conducted an extensive study in 2014 and helped the airport with its rebranding campaign. Garthoff, a UI employee, will earn $41,000 annually.
➜ Flightstar hangar: Construction is almost complete on Flightstar’s new hangar, big enough to service the airlines’ new 75-passenger jets. Flightstar paid for the $4.75 million hangar, plus $506,000 to connect it to the existing hangar. The UI essentially covered the $200,000 cost of moving the road to the new hangar by giving Flightstar a break on rent.
I have an idea... Instead of paying money to install a new automated parking fee collection system... how about offering FREE PARKING instead?
They want more people to use the airport, correct?
I know... too simple. We need people like Cossey to come up with solutions, without considering the incredibly simple ones.
Comments
