Without deputies, 'this would not have had a good ending'

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Champaign County sheriff's deputies Michael Wertz, left, and Jason Atwood were honored with "life-saver" pins Thursday in Urbana.

URBANA — Two veteran Champaign County sheriff’s deputies in the right place at the right time saved the life of a Champaign County woman who wanted to end her own.

“This lady is incredibly lucky that we weren’t 10 miles away,” Sheriff Dan Walsh said of the May 10 incident for which he gave “life-saver” pins Thursday to Deputy Jason Atwood and Deputy Mike Wertz.

Walsh said a little after 2 p.m. that Tuesday, a woman called METCAD to report that a friend was threatening suicide.

The caller told deputies her friend had sent her Facebook messages saying she was going to kill herself. Having heard similar threats from her friend before, the woman wasn’t sure how seriously to take the communication.

But when the suicidal woman, in her early 20s, sent her friend a picture of herself with a rope around her neck, the friend called 911.

Walsh declined to say which village Atwood and Wertz were in, but said the men arrived at the home in 63 seconds.

The deputies, who normally work serving civil papers, first checked doors to the woman’s house and found them locked. They looked in windows and saw nothing.

Wertz then hustled to the detached garage.

“The deputy looked in the window and the lady is literally hanging there,” Walsh said.

“Wertz sees it, runs in, and calls Atwood. Wertz grabs the lady, pushes her up to relieve the pressure on her neck. Atwood cuts her down, they put her on floor and do a sternum rub,” Walsh said.

“She’s still alive. The guys saw her out this week cutting her lawn,” said Walsh, adding the deputies have had no communication with the woman.

Although both deputies are members of the crisis intervention team, it was primarily their speed and muscle that saved her life.

Wertz, a 12-year deputy, is also a field training instructor and hostage negotiator, Walsh said. Atwood has been on the job 20 years.

Walsh said after the woman was taken to the hospital, the deputies learned there had been a previous call of an overdose at her home and went in and checked for medications or drugs. The did not find any, he said.

“It was phenomenal and lucky. Had we been on the other side of the county, this would not have had a good ending,” Walsh said.

