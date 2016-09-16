6 years for man who stashed cocaine under hood of car

URBANA — A southern Illinois man who admitted having about a half-pound of cocaine in his car in northern Champaign County more than a year ago was sentenced Friday to six years in prison.

Judge Heidi Ladd said the cap of six years that the state had offered to Jamonta McKnight, 27, of Herrin, was “a gift” and that McKnight was clearly motivated “for his own profit and gain.”

McKnight pleaded guilty in July to possession of a controlled substance, admitting that on May 14, 2015, he had 244 grams of the drug in the engine compartment of his car.

In return for his plea to the Class 1 felony, Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton dismissed a more serious Class X felony alleging that McKnight intended to sell the cocaine.

A Rantoul police report said that an officer saw McKnight and another man, Allen McKnight, 29, of Chicago, in a car at a Rantoul gas station about 10 p.m. on May 14. The officer said Jamonta McKnight appeared nervous as he opened the car hood, shut it, then left after pumping gas.

The officer followed the car and stopped it on Interstate 57 for an alleged traffic violation. A canine alerted to the presence of drugs and under the hood, the police found a bag containing smaller bags of cocaine weighing a total of 244 grams, Clifton said.

Allen McKnight is scheduled to be in court on the charges next week.

Clifton argued for the six years, noting that McKnight had two prior felony drug possession convictions and was on probation for one when arrested for this crime. He had a sporadic work history and lived off his girlfriend and his own family, the prosecutor said.

McKnight’s Chicago attorney, Joshua Niewoehner, asked Ladd to consider McKnight for boot camp. A prison sentence was mandated.

Ladd declined that request, saying boot camp is reserved for young offenders whose immaturity leads them to crime.

“This is not a crime of immaturity. This is a crime of choice and profit,” she said.

McKnight was also ordered to pay fines, fees and costs, of more than $5,700.

