Carle weighing deals with 2 Medicaid providers

URBANA — The Carle health system says it's exploring options to establish contracts with two managed care companies to serve Illinois Medicaid clients after its own Health Alliance Medical Plans all but exit the Medicaid market at the end of the year.

"We want to be clear that we will do everything we can to make this transition a smooth one for Health Alliance Connect members and Carle patients, and that is why Carle will work to establish a contract with Meridian, and we also hope to establish a contract with Molina to serve this population," Carle spokeswoman Laura Mabry said Thursday in an email.

Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, the state's largest Medicaid managed care organization, announced earlier this week that it would expand to serve all Medicaid managed care regions of the state, though it needs contracts with medical providers such as Carle and/or Christie Clinic for Medicaid clients to have access to medical care in this area.

Molina Healthcare has been accepted at Carle only for a Medicaid program covering clients who are seniors or disabled. According to Mabry, Carle is hoping to establish a contract with Molina, along with Meridian, that would offer coverage to clients in both Medicaid programs being terminated under Health Alliance Connect.

Those clients include about 121,700 people in the Family Health Plan that covers adults eligible for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and about 7,800 in the Integrated Care Program for Seniors and Persons with Disabilities.

Of those nearly 130,000 Health Alliance clients, about 20,000 of them are Carle patients, according to Carle.

Mabry said Carle-owned Health Alliance plans to communicate with affected Medicaid members about transitioning to new health plans.

It's the company's understanding that the state will terminate Health Alliance Connect coverage for those living in northern Illinois on Oct. 31 and in central Illinois on Dec. 31, and members will be moved back to standard Medicaid fee-for-service coverage until they choose a new health plan or are assigned to a new plan, she said.

"It's important to note that no one will lose their Medicaid eligibility because of this change," she said.

Health Alliance Connect members will be getting a letter from the company along with an enrollment package from the state with the information they need explaining their health plan options and directions, and will have 60 days to choose a health plan and a primary care provider, Mabry said.

Meridian Health Plan provides government-based health plans for Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace in its home state of Michigan along with Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. In Illinois, Meridian serves 18 percent of the Medicaid managed care organization market, and the company said it expects to boost that number by 3 to 4 percent by expanding.

"Meridian is in active negotiations with health care systems in the region that will enhance our comprehensive network in order to serve our members," Karen Brach, president of Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, said in an email.

Christie Clinic officials couldn't be reached to say whether the clinic is in contract negotiations with Meridian.

Health Alliance will continue covering one category of Medicaid clients next year, those eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare, in the Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan. The decision to exit the rest of the Illinois Medicaid market was based on financial reasons, the company said.

Carle CEO Dr. James Leonard said financial losses resulting from the Medicaid managed care business ultimately aren't sustainable.