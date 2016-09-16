Change of temporary site won't derail Academy High opening

Photo by: Provided The logo of Academy High, the private, secular high school set to open in fall 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — A year before the first class was set to move in, plans have been scrapped for a new private, secular high school being housed temporarily in the University of Illinois Research Park.

But Academy High officials still plan to pursue a permanent home there if possible.

The high school's founders originally said they would rent space in the Research Park for the first two years, then move to a long-term location once a facility was constructed on the east side of Windsor Road and First Street.

However, two other properties in the area are currently available that are "more ideal for our temporary site," board Chairwoman Lisa Libman said Thursday. She did not disclose the two sites under consideration but said officials are in the process of finalizing which space to use.

Libman and Andrea Ruedi of Fox Atkins Development, which manages the Research Park, said the two sides plan to locate the new school permanently there, pending necessary approvals.

The school board recently hired an interim headmaster, Nicholas Edgerton, and Academy High is still on track to open in the fall of 2017.

The school will begin accepting applications soon, with the hope of welcoming about 40 freshmen and sophomores its first school year. It will have the capacity to take as many as 60 students early on.