Clergy corner, Sept. 16, 2016

Crucial to any successful spin-off of his ground-breaking anti-gun-violence initiative, New York criminologist DAVID KENNEDY says, is getting clergy members from crime-plagued neighborhoods on board.

If it keeps Jericho Missionary Baptist Pastor LEKEVIE JOHNSON from having to grieve with another congregation member over the loss of another family member to a senseless shooting, as he did in June with ERICKA COX-BAILEY's mother, he's in.

Same goes for KEITH THOMAS (right), who says he finds himself in "continual prayer for both the perpetrators and the victims" of gun violence here.

"And in many instances, their relatives are sitting across the sanctuary in a different pew," says the pastor at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist. "I know courtrooms and proceedings all too well."

They're two of the clergy members committed to a new gun violence deterrence initiative soon to launch locally. It's called CU Fresh Start, and it's modeled after Kennedy's 2011 book, "Don't Shoot."

If you want to put the most violent gangs out of the gun business, Kennedy says, here's how you do it:

Check their rosters against recent arrest reports and jail logs. Without fail, Kennedy says, someone will be on probation or parole.

Bring that person in for a face-to-face meeting with representatives of three groups — law enforcement, social services and key community members "with a natural standing with the gang members," such as mothers who have lost children and faith leaders.

During that "call-in," tell them to relay this message to the rest of their group: Lay down the guns, and we'll help you start the next chapter of your life however we can. Keep it up, and we'll throw the book at you.

Not everyone in the room will put it so bluntly.

"I think there's a softer side that you'll get from a clergy person," Johnson says. "You're also going to get a family to trust that pastor. They're going to let their guards down with a pastor."

When implemented in other cities, Kennedy's anti-gun game plan has shown positive results — including in Peoria, where about 20 Champaign County officials attended a two-day November conference and got to sit down with Kennedy.

But it's no quick fix, warns one of the pastors who has been a part of Peoria's program and seen call-ins go good and bad.

"The program has forced some to turn their lives around. However ... there was a young man who felt that it was his street duty to be hard and not take advantage of the program so he could go to jail with some street cred," says HARVEY BURNETT of Peoria's New Bethel Church.

"The streets are willing to talk and want safety in the community. Families want their relatives to stop criminal activities as well, but they need someone they can trust and want to feel as if they will be treated fairly and justly in response. The church just may be that element."

Clergy classifieds

WAN TED: Minister to lead one of DeWitt County's most historic churches — the 151-year-old First Christian Church of Farmer City, which has been without a spiritual leader since May 1.

A small but hearty congregation awaits the person who will preside over two Sunday services: the traditional kind at 10 a.m. and the country gospel service — or Cowboy Church, as it's known — at 6 p.m., following a potluck dinner.

Compensation TBD. Interested? Email Elder RANDY GRUBAUGH at fccfc@frontier.com.

My first Bible

THE REV. RANDY BOLTI NGHOUSE

Windsor Road Christian Church, Champaign

"My most meaningful Bible was once owned by my grandfather, Louis Roscoe Phillips. It's a copy of the New Testament, which he received on November 5, 1918. It was given to him as he was about to leave Plad, Missouri, for basic training to serve in World War I. Of course, the Armistice was signed on November 11, so he was not required to serve. He and my grandmother married and moved to El Dorado, Kansas, to start their lives.

"There they remained until her death in 1982. He died in 1989. My mother and uncle asked if I would be the officiating minister at his funeral. What an honor. I did and read from his own New Testament as I eulogized his life. Afterwards, they let me keep it, and I still have it."

