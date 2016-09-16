Danville designated as Lincoln gateway community

Photo by: Tracy Crane/The News-Gazette Randy Duncan, left, portraying Abraham Lincoln, and Jeanie Cooke, executive director of the Danville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, hold a replica Thursday of the new highway sign that was recently installed on westbound Interstate 74 at the Illinois/Indiana border letting travelers know they're entering the federally designated Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.

DANVILLE — Downtown Danville flashed back to the 1850s Thursday when a tall, thin, bearded man in a long, dark suit and stovepipe hat made an appearance to help announce the city's designation as one of six gateway communities to the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.

"It's exciting for us. It's a project that's been a long time coming," said Jeanie Cooke, director of the Danville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In each gateway community — Danville, Charleston, Bloomington, Springfield, Quincy and Alton — travelers can find a visitor-friendly site, like the Danville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, for information on unique Lincoln attractions, as well as other tourist tips.

Lincoln practiced law in Danville for about 18 years while traveling Illinois' famous 8th Judicial Circuit, cementing the city's place in the 16th president's life story.

According to the Illinois Office of Tourism, the two biggest draws in Illinois are Lincoln and Route 66, said Sarah Watson, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, a consortium of communities and sites in 42 counties that share the legacy of Lincoln.

"So, he is a hero to people from all over the world," said Watson, who was in Danville for Thursday's announcement, which kicked off a series of events in the six communities and features a new highway sign program — a collaboration between the Illinois Department of Transportation and Looking for Lincoln, the coalition that coordinates the heritage area.

In the first phase, 12 new highway signs will go up near the borders of the national heritage area, including one along Interstate 74 near the Indiana-Illinois border east of Danville. The signs are similar to those designating U.S. national parks and forests.