Facebook posting put Rantoul Township High on alert

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School district doesn't have a specific set of procedures in place spelling out how to deal with threats made via social media.

But whether it's a couple sentences on Twitter or something said over the phone, the district and law enforcement take them all seriously, Superintendent Scott Amerio said.

An incident Thursday morning — in which the school was placed on lockdown for 30 minutes in response to something ominous a student posted Wednesday night on Facebook — was no different.

Working in conjunction with Rantoul police, Amerio said he decided to implement a soft lockdown to keep students safe while authorities addressed the threat in the community. The school did the same thing last year while police handled an off-campus standoff with someone holed up in a home.

On Thursday, the tightened security meant business as usual inside classrooms, but only a limited number of students allowed to move through the hallways.

"It is simply an added level of security in case the threat became more imminent to the school and we would have to call for a hard lockdown," Amerio said. "A hard lockdown is where classroom activities are halted, and very strict protocols are put into place."

The high school student who posted the threat — which referenced "shooting up the school," according to Rantoul police — was arrested at his home early Thursday morning without incident. Operations resumed as normal for the rest of the day, and police said the investigation is still ongoing.

While most high school students are now educated about internet safety and the repercussions of using social media inappropriately, Amerio said there's no way to predict when or how a situation like this will occur.

"With the pervasiveness of social media outlets, I don't see any way to prevent people from making threats online," he said. "The most important thing for us in these situations is for people to bring them to the attention of either the school district or the police."