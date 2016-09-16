Photo by: Provided Donovan Hill

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he violated his probation for selling heroin has been resentenced to six years in prison.

Donovan Hill, 27, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Campbell Drivew, apologized to several members of his family and friends present Friday who heard about him possessing a loaded stolen gun earlier this year.

“I’ll take this as a lesson learned and I won’t do any of this again,” Hill told Judge Heidi Ladd just before she resentenced him for his 2015 conviction for delivery of three-tenths of a gram of heroin in Champaign.

Hill admitted that he violated his probation for that offense by repeatedly failing to show up to see his probation officer.

To aggravate Hill’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach had three Champaign police officers testify about finding a loaded gun in a car in which Hill was a passenger on June 18.

Officer Edward Sebestik testified police were called to the 200 block of East Hill Street about 3:45 a.m. that day for shots fired.

Sebestik said he stopped a car just west of where the shots were heard and both the driver, Ronald Roark, and Hill, refused to let him search it. Seeing an open container of liquor in the car, Sebestik had the men get out so he could search. He said Hill asked if he could remove the keys from the ignition. Sebestik agreed to let him do that, then Hill locked the glove box.

After the men were out of the car, Hill refused to give Sebestik the keys to open the glove box.

Sebestik said he ended up putting Hill in handcuffs and taking the keys from him.

In the glove box, Officer Robert DeLong found a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a full magazine and a scratched serial number. DeLong said he made out the number and learned the gun had been stolen from Vermilion County.

With two previous felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and the delivery conviction, Hill is not allowed to possess a weapon.

Banach argued for a seven-year sentence for Hill, noting that he failed to take advantage of several opportunities during previous periods of probation. Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones said Hill, the father of an 8-month-old baby with another on the way, was ready to obey the rules and urged Ladd to consider another community-based sentence.

Ladd declined, noting that Hill’s criminal career began when he was 15 and that “sadly, we see him making the same mistakes over and over again.”

That he was riding around near the scene of shots fired with a loaded, stolen gun, she said “escalates the danger to the community and ups the stakes considerably.”





