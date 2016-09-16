Monticello gets eight figure loan for water plant work

Major renovations on a nearly 80 year-old waste water treatment plant in Monticello could get underway early next year thanks to a loan of several million dollars from the federal government.



Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin's office announced Friday that Monticello has been awarded up to nearly 14.3 million as part of the Rural Water and Waste Disposal Loan Program.



City Administrator Bob Mahrt said the actual cost of the project is expected to be between $12 million and $13 million. Mahrt said the plant on the west side of the city was built in 1938 and had major upgrades in 1965, 1972 and 1988. He said changes are needed.

Mahrt said once the documents are signed for the loan, the bidding process will then begin. He said the goal is start renovations of the waste water treatment plant in late winter of next year, with a target completion date during the fall of 2019. Mahrt said Monticello will pay off the loan with revenues from utility bills.



The federal program is used to develop drinking water and waste disposal systems, including solid waste disposal and storm drainage systems in rural areas and towns with populations under 10,000.

