Parkland College hosting two informational fairs next week

CHAMPAIGN — College-bound students and their parents can take advantage of two informational events at Parkland College next week.

The Illinois Regional College Fair is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Donald C. Dodds Jr. Athletic Center, Parkland's gym.

Students will have a chance to talk with representatives from more than 80 colleges and universities across the country — public, private, two-year and four-year. Local counselors and college financial aid representatives will also be available, and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission will answer questions about grants, loans and scholarships.

The fair is one in a series across the state sponsored by the Illinois Association for College Admissions Counseling.

Counselors say choosing a college is a big decision, and good planning and research improves the chances of a good fit. They urge parents to spend some time talking with their child about college before the fair.

For a full list of schools attending and other information, visit the Urbana High School guidance counseling office's website, http://www.usd116.org/uhs/guidance.

Parkland will also host its own fall Campus Visit Day on Sept. 23. It will include an overview of how to apply to Parkland, sign up for financial aid and select an academic program. Students will also receive a guided tour of campus. Events will begin at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m.

Future Campus Visit Days include Oct. 10, Feb. 20 and April 17, 2017. Admissions advisers are also available daily to meet with prospective students.

To reserve a visit, go to http://www.parkland.edu/getStarted/visit or email admissions@parkland.edu. For information, call Sarah Hartman at 217-353-2002.