Playground's price: $360,000
Tom’s Mailbag goes live at 2 p.m. Fridays (submit questions here). This week, he was asked about the price of the new playground that is seeing plenty of business at Champaign’s Hessel Park.
The Hessel Park playground cost $360,000, according to Joe DeLuce, executive director of the Champaign Park District.
“The park district covered the cost of the playground from the district’s capital project budget,” he said. “In 2017 Hessel Park will have the Splash Pad replaced along with a new restroom. Also in 2017 the park district is planning to replace the playgrounds in Beardsley Park and possibly West Side Park. If anyone would like to donate, the Parks Foundation would gladly accept any donation toward our playground program.”
Comments
