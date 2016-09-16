Probation for fibbing Urbana teen

URBANA — An Urbana teen whose lie to police sent them on a wild goose chase for a gun holster has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Kyron Z. Tappin,18, who last lived in the 2200 block of South Philo Road, was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service, pay a $500 fine and get a substance abuse evaluation after pleading guilty to obstructing justice.

He admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd that on March 31, he falsely told Urbana police who were looking for a gun that had been fired inside Tappin’s duplex, that he had disposed of the gun’s holster down a manhole.

The gun and ammunition for it were later found in a bag in the backyard of the duplex.

Another charge alleging Tappin had a gun without a firearm owner’s identification charge was dismissed in return for his guilty plea to the felony.

His co-defendant, Paul Berlocher, 18, who is alleged to have fired the gun inside Tappin’s home that penetrated into the neighbor’s side of the duplex, is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 4 on charges of reckless discharge of a gun and unlawful use of weapons.