For the record: 55 days without a shooting victim in Champaign

Other Related Content Champaign police shooting data, 2014 to August 2016

In the wee hours of July 23, Champaign police were called to the 100 block of East Hill Street, where they learned that a man on his way to a neighborhood party had been shot in the neck and drove himself to the hospital.

That was 55 days ago. What's happened — or hasn't happened since — appears to signal that the city streets where 10 men were shot and killed over a recent 19-month stretch are less violent than they've been in some time.

1. For the first time in nearly 2 1/2 years, Champaign police are coming off a month in which there's no record of anyone being struck by gunfire in the city. Since March 2014, the last time that happened, there have been 69 shootings in the city, according to a three-year shooting summary provided to The News-Gazette. That included four instances in August 2014, three in August 2015 and five months with six shootings each.

2. Past the midway point of September, CPD has responded to just one "shots heard" report this month — an incident a week ago on Nathaniel Burch Drive, in which police allege a man fired up to five shots in the air, none of them striking a person. August brought three similar incidents: shots fired in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive on Aug. 2, a single shot in the air on Aug. 27 and shots fired at a vehicle at Bradley and Fourth on Aug. 30.

3. In the coming weeks, police plan to lay out more details of a targeted approach to handling gun violence and street crimes going forward — the CU Fresh Start initiative, inspired by a New York criminologist's popular book, "Don't Shoot: One Man, a Street Fellowship, and the End of Violence in Inner-City America."

Multiple suspects currently in jail

With more than a dozen "frequent fliers" sitting in the Champaign County Jail awaiting trial or already serving prison sentences for gun-related offenses, August and the first two weeks of September have been eerily quiet for shooting-weary Champaign police investigators.

"The investigations division — my detectives and the street crimes task force — put a lot of time in. We recognize the level of violence. Those crimes are priorities for us. We've invested a lot of time and had some successes in the last year and a half," said Lt. Dave Shaffer, who keeps the matrix of who's related to whom in the interconnected shootings in his head.

He also said the Champaign patrol officers, who lock down scenes and find witnesses, and the crime-scene technicians, who collect scores of pieces of evidence, are critical to that success.

"I have to tip my hat to our division because they are incredibly talented and hard-working and are able to take cases with little or no information and build a case for the prosecutors," Shaffer said.

What follows are a few of the more familiar names to local police:

— Mark A. Washington, 22, Urbana

In custody since July 6 on multiple felony counts accusing him of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen gun and drug offenses alleged to have happened in June. Washington has been identified as an active member of the Roc Bloc gang.

— Anthony Fowler, 26, Urbana

In custody since July 5, he is awaiting trial for the June 27 attempted murder of Demetrius Lane, who was set to testify in a murder trial on June 28. However, Fowler was convicted Thursday of unlawful use of weapons for having a gun in a vehicle Dec. 20 in a Champaign neighborhood where shots were fired.

Other charges — of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons stemming from a Feb. 14, 2015, shooting in downtown Champaign — were dismissed when witnesses declined to cooperate with prosecutors.

— Shamario Brown, 18, Champaign; Takario Greene, 18, Conyers, Ga.; Oshay Cotton, 19, Champaign

All have been in jail since mid-to-late July for the murder of Ericka Cox-Bailey, 30, of Champaign. She was hit by gunfire June 12 that was intended for a Roc Bloc gang member.

In December 2015, a jury acquitted Brown of a January 2015 shooting of a man at Urbana's Prairie Green complex.

Earlier that same month, a judge dismissed charges against Brown in connection with the Feb. 14, 2015, downtown Champaign shooting, saying the state's attorney had not properly introduced evidence that could have connected him to the crime.

In July 2015, another jury acquitted Brown of firing shots at his own cousin in October 2014 in an east Urbana neighborhood.

— Deveonata Lindsey, 22, Champaign

Sentenced earlier this month to six years in prison for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for having a gun in January. In April, Lindsey was shot in the chest, allegedly by Kenneth Williams, in retaliation for being present in April 2015 when Williams' brother, Arsenio Carter, 27, was fatally shot in a car at the Oakwood Trace apartment complex in Champaign by convicted murderer David Beverly.

— Kenneth Williams, 30, Bloomington

Has been in custody since May 5 for Lindsey's shooting. Police found about 40 shell casings and holes in three houses in the 1600 block of Hedge Road on April 13, the night Lindsey was shot. Williams, who has prior convictions for drugs and weapons offenses, is waiting trial on charges of being an armed habitual criminal. He was wearing a bullet-proof vest when arrested in May.

— Shannen Campbell, 32, Champaign

Has been in jail since May 17, initially charged with aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting Duston Fonville, 23, on May 15 outside a home in the 1000 block of North James Street. Later, murder charges were added, alleging he fatally shot Stateman Hoff, 22, that same day.

He's also charged with being an armed habitual criminal in connection with the weapons police found when they raided a house in the 600 block of West Beardsley Avenue on May 17, arresting five men, including Campbell, and finding several weapons.

— MARY SCHENK