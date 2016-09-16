Separation anxiety for UI, Lovie?

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith's penalty for leaving his Illini coaching job before the end of his contract appears to be the highest in the Big Ten.

And the UI's buyout of Smith's contract if he is fired without cause — up to $19 million — is near the top of the conference, a News-Gazette analysis shows.

The News-Gazette examined 11 other Big Ten contracts — all except Northwestern and Penn State, which aren't publicly available.

If Smith were to leave Illinois before his six-year, $21 million contract expires, he would owe the university between $4.5 million and $6.5 million in "liquidated damages," as it's known. The buyout starts at $6.5 million — if he left between March 7, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017 — then decreases by $500,000 in each ensuing year of his contract.

The only other coach who faced a similar penalty is Wisconsin's Paul Chryst, who would have owed $6 million if he'd left during the first year of his contract.

Chryst would pay $5 million if he left this year, $4 million next year, and $3 million during the fourth or fifth years of his contract.

The rest of the Big Ten's coaches, including Ohio State's Urban Meyer and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, would owe $2.25 million or less, according to their contracts, which were obtained by The News-Gazette through open records requests.

Conversely, if the UI were to terminate Smith's employment "without cause" before the end of his contract, he'd be due between $2 million and $19 million, plus the prorated amount of that year's salary, from the UI.

The university's buyout starts at $19 million (plus the prorated payment) if he were let go between March 7, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017. It drops to $16 million in Year 2 of the contract, $12 million in Year 3, $4 million in Year 4 and $2 million in Year 5.

Only Ohio State ($34.1 million), Iowa (about $30 million) and Michigan ($28 million) faced more expensive potential buyouts when they signed their high-profile coaches. Iowa's Kirk Ferentz just signed a new 10-year agreement that significantly increased his buyout.

Typically, though not in all cases, the buyouts are higher at the start of a contract and decline each year.

In some cases, coaches are owed the remainder of their primary compensation (base salary plus additional income for promotional appearances). In others, it's a percentage of those amounts, or a flat payout.

Under most contracts, the payments are reduced or stopped altogether if the coach takes a new coaching job (though not at Iowa). And at some schools — Rutgers, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota — the agreements included no provision for a penalty if a coach leaves before the contract expires.