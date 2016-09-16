Series of local candidate forums begins Sept. 29

CHAMPAIGN — Three nights of candidate forums, beginning later this month, will feature candidates for the 52nd Illinois Senate District, four countywide races, a county board seat and, possibly, the 13th Congressional District.

The candidate forums, all of which will be held at the Champaign City Council chambers and will be open to the public, are co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, the Champaign County chapter of the NAACP and The News-Gazette.

Here's the current schedule for the forums:

THURSDAY, Sept. 29

— 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Champaign County auditor: Republican incumbent John Farney and Democratic challenger George Danos.

— 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Champaign County state's attorney: Democratic incumbent Julia Rietz and Republican challenger George Vargas.

— 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Champaign County recorder of deeds: Democrat Matthew Duco and Republican Mark Shelden.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5

— 7 to 8 p.m., 52nd Illinois Senate District: Democrat Sen. Scott Bennett of Champaign and Republican Michael Madigan of Urbana.

— 8 p.m. to 8:40 p.m., Champaign County coroner: Republican incumbent Duane Northrup and Democratic challenger Alexander Rounds.

— 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., Champaign County Board District 11: Republican Barbara Burch Rogers and Democrat James Tinsley.

FRIDAY, Oct. 7:

7 p.m. to 8 p.m., 13th Congressional District: Independent David Gill and Democrat Mark Wicklund.

The Oct. 7 congressional forum, which incumbent U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has not agreed to, may be in jeopardy.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago last week granted a stay to U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough's preliminary injunction that kept the Illinois State Board of Elections from removing Gill's name from the ballot. The ruling means that Gill's name will not appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Attorneys for Gill, a Bloomington physician and a former Democratic candidate in the 13th District, have asked for a rehearing on the ruling.

As of now, the only official candidate who has agreed to the Oct. 7 forum is Wicklund. Under League of Women Voters forum rules, if only one candidate agrees to attend a forum, it cannot be held.

Another local race — a county board contest in District 5 featuring Republican Jon Rector and Democrat Peter Tracy — will not be part of the forums because the two candidates could not mutually agree to a night.

All of the forums will be broadcast live on the city of Champaign's CGTV channel (Comcast cable channel 5 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99). They will also be recorded and shown several times before Nov. 8.

Moderators for the forums will include Trisha Crowley and Theresa Michelson of the League of Women Voters and Shandra Summerville of the NAACP.