Tom's #Mailbag, Sept. 16, 2016

I detect an undercurrent of anger and cynicism in the mailbag this week, and I don’t get it. The weather has turned cooler, the Cubs have clinched the NL Central, Illinois football seems to be on the upswing and this godawful presidential election campaign is almost over. Turn that frown upside down.

Here’s what we have for you this week: questions about Champaign school district salaries and farmland leases, Portillo’s, playgrounds, parking deck parking, work near the President’s House, the Par 3 golf course murder, red light cameras, the State Farm Center’s Broadway Series, the governor’s interest in area legislative races, Chevy Chase, a road construction project and why it’s Urbana-Champaign and not Champaign-Urbana.

Why Urbana-Champaign?

“Why does the University of Illinois always call this community Urbana-Champaign when we all call it Champaign-Urbana? What is their agenda?”

No agenda. Just remember that Urbana existed before Champaign. And the university’s administrative offices — and most of the academic buildings — are on the east side of Wright Street.

In a copy from the 1975 Campus Administrative Manual, a UI archives researcher found, there is a policy that directs staff to use the name “University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign” and explains that it is “Urbana-Champaign” because the official University mailing address for the campus is Urbana (for legal reasons they could not use a double name for the mailing address).

Cardinal/Rising intersection

“Apparently the realignment project at the corner of Cardinal and Rising roads is commencing. They’ve had all summer to do this, yet they wait until the start of the busy harvest season to close both roads. Who is the genius behind this?”

Next time maybe they’ll check with you first before scheduling road projects.

Here’s what Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue had to say about the work:

“Fortunately this project was funded through a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant from the (Federal Highway Administration) through (the Illinois Department of Transportation),” he said. “Unfortunately with the grant comes with many logistical hoops that we need to jump through in order to bring the project to fruition. The timing of meeting all those requirements led us to a July 29th letting date and thus the contract was awarded by IDOT to Stark Construction in late August.

“Therefore, the timing of the project is to start in early September and have the project complete and open before winter. We hope that the typical dry weather and sunshine during central Illinois fall days will help in completing this project, since the project includes re-aligning the intersection and moving dirt from the ditches to the new roadway alignment along Rising Road.”

Please be patient and obey the construction signs, Blue asked.

“The intent of the project is to make roadway safer for the travelling public and hopefully prevent any more fatalities from happening at this intersection,” he added.

Popular playgrounds

“Our son LOVES the new playgrounds at Hessel Park and Colbert Park in Savoy. Out of curiosity, how much did these impressive structures cost and who is paying for them? Are there any other playground improvements planned for the greater C-U area in the near future?”

The Hessel Park playground cost $360,000, according to Joe DeLuce, executive director of the Champaign Park District.

“The Park District covered the cost of the playground from the district’s capital project budget,” he said. “In 2017 Hessel Park will have the Splash Pad replaced along with a new restroom. Also in 2017 the park district is planning to replace the playgrounds in Beardsley Park and possibly West Side Park. If anyone would like to donate, the Parks Foundation would gladly accept any donation toward our playground program.”

As for the Colbert Park playground, it cost $225,000. About $60,000 of that came as a private donation from the Bill Piefer family, said Tiffany DeSpain, the director of the Savoy Recreation Center.

“The rest was in budgeted village of Savoy funds,” she said. “There are future plans for the park, but they are in the planning and development stages at this point.”

Rauner in local legislative races

“Looks like candidate for county recorder Mark Shelden got paid a lot of money running that attack campaign against Jim Acklin, accusing the candidate of being an accomplice to sexual assault. I know you are good at figuring out how Gov. Bruce Rauner funnels his money out to political campaigns, and Rauner funded that campaign. How much money has Bruce Rauner funneled to Mark Shelden to run his local legislative races?”

There are only three contested legislative races in East Central Illinois this year and, for now, Rauner is staying out of all of them.

In the closest — the 52nd Senate District race where Republican Mike Madigan of Urbana is challenging state Sen. Scott Bennett — neither Rauner nor the state Republican Party has given Madigan a cent. Of the $48,179 Madigan has collected, he’s been his own biggest contributor (a $10,000 loan), with lesser amounts from Republican officials including U.S. Reps. John Shimkus of Collinsville and Rodney Davis of Taylorville ($1,000 each), $500 from state Sen. Bill Brady of Bloomington, and $250 from Champaign County Republican Party chief Mark Ballard. He also got $1,000 from former county Republican chair Habeeb Habeeb.

In the other races state Rep. Bill Mitchell of Forsyth has collected $33,240 in the last year, with none from Rauner or the Republican Party. Mitchell has only token opposition in his 101st House District race,

Down in the 110th House District, which includes Charleston-Mattoon, incumbent Rep. Reggie Phillips, R-Charleston, is up against a stiff challenge from Democrat Dennis Malak. Phillips — who has received Rauner money in the past — doesn’t have any money from the governor or the state party.

Shelden, who helped run state representative candidate Brad Halbrook’s Republican primary campaign in the spring, said he’s helping the (Urbana) Mike Madigan campaign this fall, but isn’t involved in any other races.

Portillo’s update

“Is Portillo’s still planning to build a restaurant in the old Hometown Buffett building on North Prospect?”

Yep, it’s apparently still a go.

A building permit application from the Chicago-based restaurant chain began at the city of Champaign, said the city’s planning and development Director Bruce Knight, “but as I understand it they are still working on some issues related to shared parking in the commercial center where Hometown Buffet was located, and will be submitting a revised site plan. To our knowledge they are still planning to build there.”

Red light cameras in C-U

“I have not heard of any red light cameras in use here in Champaign-Urbana. I noticed what looks like cameras at the intersection of Windsor and Race. Are these red light cameras, security cameras or some other device?”

“I can confirm we don’t have any red light cameras in Urbana,” said Craig Shonkwiler, Urbana’s assistant city engineer.

“The cameras at the Windsor Road and Race Street intersection are traffic detection cameras. These cameras sense when a vehicle has entered a certain area so a call can be placed to the traffic controller to either switch from a red signal to green or extend the green to a longer duration,” he said. “The particular camera system at the Windsor Road and Race Street intersection can also sense bicycles. We only have a few of these cameras in Urbana as most of our intersections have vehicle detection loops that are sawed in the pavement.”

Springfield Avenue underpass

“What is the story of the two numbers 11 & 40 painted on the east side of the Springfield Avenue underpass in Champaign?”

There was a time, 10 to 15 years ago, when the University of Illinois was a national powerhouse in basketball. Those numbers are a tribute, painted by some unknown Illini fan, to guard Dee Brown (11) and power forward/center James Augustine (40), who were among the starters in the 2005 NCAA national championship game, when Illinois fell to North Carolina, 75-70. The other, unheralded starters (at least at the Springfield Avenue underpass) were Luther Head, Deron Williams and Roger Powell.

Golf course murder

“Do you remember a man being murdered on the old Par 3 golf course in the late ’60s? He was the manager of the Par 3 golf course (owned by Midwest Television, the parent of WCIA-TV). I forgot his name and what ever became of that case, Would you please investigate and put something in your column?”

The victim in the brutal murder at the old golf course on South Neil Street was Herman Miller, the 51-year-old manager of the business. He died Sept. 19, 1969, about a week after being beaten with golf putters.

Two men, Billy John Braziel and Lewis J. Harris, were arrested and charged with the murder.

In February 1970 Harris was acquitted in a two-week-long trial that reportedly had been the longest in the history of the county.

A month earlier Braziel pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison.

Braziel later escaped from prison, was recaptured, eventually was released and then ran into trouble with the law in his home state of Texas. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Braziel, now 68, is in Hutchins Prison on a DWI conviction and is scheduled to be released from prison in 2018.

In his last parole decisions, handed down last December, three reasons were cited for a denial:

— “the inmate has repeatedly committed criminal episodes or has a pattern of similar offense that indicates a predisposition to commit criminal acts when released; or the record indicates that the inmate is a leader or active participant in gang or organized criminal activity; or the record indicates a juvenile or adult arrest or investigation for felony and misdemeanor offenses.”

— “the record indicates excessive drug or alcohol involvement which includes possession, use or delivery in the instant offense or criminal history.”

— and “the record indicates unsuccessful periods of supervision on previous probation, parole, or mandatory supervision that resulted in incarceration, including parole-in-absentia revocations.”

Not named for a comedian

“Can you find out the significance behind the naming of a Champaign street ‘Chevy Chase’? I’ve always been curious of this.”

The Westview Second Subdivision platted Chevy Chase Drive between Mattis Avenue and Cambridge Drive on May 6, 1952, said senior Champaign city planner T.J. Blakeman. The plat was signed by Charles Bash.

Clearly it is not named for the American-born comedian, who was 9 years old at that time.

Likely Chevy Chase sounded upscale, along with other English- and Scottish-sounding names in the neighborhood like Oxford, Mayfair and Princeton, and that helped to sell lots and homes.

Construction south of President’s House

“What is going on directly south of the university President’s House between the home’s fence and the Arboretum? Lots of concrete pathways and I am sure it will be a garden, but what is the overall plan?”

The work is related to the site of the future Sesquicentennial Garden for the Arboretum, said university Facilities & Services spokesman Steve Breitwieser.

“The location will be a large elliptical-shaped garden space with ornamental trees and perennial plantings. This new garden will provide additional event space for guests of the Arboretum,” he said. “Substantial completion of this donor-funded project is anticipated next year.”

One traffic issue solved

“I work second shift in northwest Champaign. When I drive home on Mattis Avenue going south after 9 p.m., the light at Mattis and Anthony Drive turns red when there are no cars there but me when I reach the speed limit sign on the east side of the road just before the light. I have called the city and they said they would check it out but this has been going on for over two years. Is there anyone I could contact to help with this frustrating situation?”

It looks like your note to the mailbag did the trick.

“Thank you for reporting this issue. The wiring in the control box has been repaired,” wrote Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester. “In the future, please report issues to Public Works at 403-4700.”

Parking deck issue

“I look forward to the mailbag each week, and now I have a ‘burning’ question. Recently the city began enforcing the ‘head-in’ parking rule in the Hill Street parking garage (and maybe other places as well). Those of us with parking permits were notified and there are now signs in the parking garage indicating that violators will be ticketed.

“Not a big deal really; I’ll just not back into a parking space. But I’m quite curious as to why this is an ordinance. It doesn’t seem like backing into a parking space would impede traffic anymore than backing out of a parking space, but what do I know?”

Here’s Kris Koester’s explanation:

According to City Ordinance 33-76 Manner of parking ( c ) When a parking space in any parking meter district or City parking lot is perpendicular to the curb or sidewalk, any vehicle parked in such a parking space shall be parked with the foremost part of such vehicle directed at and next to such meter or the curb line or parking barrier as the case may be.

“The primary reason for vehicles to head-in park is so all license plates and registration stickers are viewable, since not all states have two plates,” he said. “When a vehicle backs in, the plate can be in a position which makes it unreadable by parking enforcement staff. Permit holders are also required by their contract to head-in park in order to have their permit visible.”

Broadway Series resuming

“With the Assembly Hall (State Farm Center) project wrapping up, will the Broadway Series return this winter/spring? Also, Ebertfest and the Illinois Marathon will be on the same weekend in April, supposedly because of some other big event on the last weekend in April? Any idea or update on that?”

“We will be announcing our WCIA Broadway Series shows very soon,” said State Farm Center director Kevin Ullestad, “They are scheduled for spring 2017.”

As for the last weekend in April, nothing’s been announced yet but our money is still on a return to town by megastar Garth Brooks.

Unit 4 leases

“The Champaign school board spent $3.2 million on its apparently secret purchase of land for a new high school in 2014. That plan was abandoned when the public found out about it. Last week you reported that the school board is now renting out the land. Recovering our $3.2 million is a good idea. Exactly how much rent is the school board receiving for renting out land it valued at $3.2 million?”

and

“Last Saturday you answered the question: ‘WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THE GROUND THAT UNIT 4 PURCHASED’ AND YOU ANSWERED THAT IT WAS BEING LEASED TO UNITED WAY. MY QUESTION NOW IS ‘HOW MUCH IS UNIT 4 GETTING FOR LEASING THIS GROUND TO UNITED WAY THAT THEY PAID $3.5 MILLION OF THE TAXPAYERS OF CHAMPAIGN COUNTY MONEY?’”

First of all, PLEASE, NO YELLING IN THE MAILBAG!

Now, here’s what the school district gets annually for the land that had been intended to be the site of the new Champaign Central High School:

“The District currently leases 40 acres at Interstate Drive to the farmer who has previously farmed the land for $11,200 annually. The other 40 is leased to the United Way of Champaign County for its Farmers Feeding Families program for $9,250 annually,” said Stephanie Stuart, the school district’s director of communications & community relations.

“This information is publicly available on the district’s website, since approval of each lease appeared on the publicly posted agendas for Unit 4 School Board meetings (3/29/16 for the current Ponder farm lease, and 4/11/16 for the current United Way lease) and each lease was voted on by the Board in an open meeting.”

Champaign schools’ salaries

“The Sept. 13 News-Gazette article about Champaign school district salaries listed 16 employees who make over $100,000. Are there other Unit 4 employees who make over $100K but are excluded from state board reporting? For example, the News-Gazette reported the school attorney hired in at $100K in 2013, but that position does not appear in the article.”

“The News-Gazette article this week came about as a result of the Unit 4 Board of Education hearing a report this week from administration that meets the requirements laid out in the Illinois School Code [105 ILCS 5/10-20.47 and 5/34-18.38]. This particular report has specific requirements from (the Illinois State Board of Education) and does not include all employee groups. For example, non-certified administrators, Instructional Coaches, Counselors, or Social Workers are not included,” said Unit 4’s Stephanie Stuart.

“However, under the Open Meetings Act (5 ILCS 120/7.3), the district is also required to post on its website a current year report of the total compensation package for each employee having a total compensation package that exceeds $75,000 per year within six business days after approval of its budget. If the board approves the budget later this month, the district will comply with this posting requirement as well.”

Here’s the link to the district’s 2015-2016 list of administrator and teacher salary and benefits ... https://www.champaignschools.org/sites/default/files/2015-2016%20Adminis...