The University of Illinois at Charleston?

No such plans are in the works, UI officials emphasized Friday, following speculation by a state senator about a future merger in Illinois higher education.

State Sen. Pat McGuire, D-Joliet, spoke to the Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees on Tuesday about the state budget, saying some legislators believe Illinois will have to subsist on “stopgap” budgets into 2019 because of political gridlock.

In remarks quoted in the Joliet Herald-News, and picked up by the Capitol Fax blog, McGuire said Illinois’ funding problems had led to talk of consolidating some of the state’s nine public universities.

“Possibilities being discussed, he said, include combining Eastern Illinois University with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as well as combining Chicago State University with the University of Illinois at Chicago,” the paper reported.

McGuire issued a statement late Friday clarifying his remarks, saying he was “not aware of any discussions at any level of government about consolidating state universities.”

What he’d tried to say was that “absent any apparent plan to stabilize Illinois higher education, suggestions are being tossed about,” he said.

“I regret I did not communicate that clearly, and I regret any harm done to those schools named.”

UI spokesman Tom Hardy said President Tim Killeen “has not talked with anyone about an EIU or CSU consolidation plan in any formal or informal way.”

The UI is happy with its three campuses in Urbana, Chicago and Springfield, Hardy said.

“We don’t have any plans to add any universities beyond that,” he said.