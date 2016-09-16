Urbana police investigating 3 robberies in 2 days

URBANA — Urbana police are investigating three robberies that occurred in that city earlier this week.

One Urbana police report said about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, a 19-year-old Monticello man was walking in the 900 block of North Broadway Avenue when he was approached by a man who implied that he had a gun.

The robber took the victim’s cellphone and ran off before police could get there.

A second report said about 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, a 50-year-old man was in the 1300 block of Ivanhoe Way when he was approached by two men he did not now.

One pointed a silver revolver at him and both offenders took money, keys and a cellphone from the man. The robber with the gun then hit the man with it while the second robber punched and kicked him.

On Thursday, about 1:10 p.m., a 66-year-old woman said she was walking near the corner of Philo Road and South Cottage Grove Avenue when a person grabbed her purse from her arm and ran off with it.

She could not even tell police if the robber was a man or a woman.

In all three reports, the descriptions of the assailants were sketchy or non-existent.