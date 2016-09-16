What's in a name? Clark-Lindsey Village

Photo by: Provided Sisters Ethel Clark, left, and Maud Lindsey. Image

Ethel Clark and Maud Lindsey were sisters who grew up in Urbana and graduated from the University of Illinois. When they passed away in the 1960s without heirs, they willed their estates to create a retirement village that today is known as Clark-Lindsey Village.

"They had a strong interest in older adults and seniors in making sure that the seniors had a place to live, specifically connected to the university," said Laura Beyer, community relations coordinator at Clark-Lindsey. "When professors retired, where would they retire to?"

Ground broke on Clark-Lindsey in 1977 and the first residents moved into the village in 1978. To kick off next year's 40th anniversary, Beyer and marketing and outreach specialist Sara Hawkins are putting together a history wall at the village to further honor the generous sisters.

"Hopefully, that will be unveiled by the end of the year," Beyer said. "We have an engraved plaque and some pictures of Ethel and Maud."

A year and a half ago, they started a community-outreach luncheon on the second Wednesday of every month called Ethel and Maud's Table.

"We wanted to take their vision of serving the community a little bit further and beyond our walls here at Windsor and Race," Beyer said. "The significance is the names Ethel and Maud but the Table aspect of it is everyone has a place at the table and the table is the place where you can make friends and enjoy a good meal and just really get out and enjoy life."

Another saying connected with the luncheon: "At the table, you do not age."

"It emphasizes the fact that when you're enjoying good food with good people, time doesn't matter and you can stay for as long as you want and enjoy the people you're with," Beyer said.