$133 million lottery ticket sold in Tuscola

Photo by: Dave Forman/courtesy The sign outside the gas station where a winning lottery ticket was sold Friday night in Tuscola says it all.

TUSCOLA — A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $133 million was purchased at a gas station in Tuscola on Friday night.

Illinois Lottery officials said a Quick Pick ticket was purchased at BP at 1000 E. Southline Road and matched all six numbers — 13, 21, 28, 34, 40, (15) – to win the $133 million jackpot in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

Lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg said the winner has yet to come forward and has one year from Friday to claim the prize.

"We're all ecstatic," Dave Forman, assistant manager at Krispy Krunchy Chicken that is located inside the station, said Saturday morning. "We have a bunch of regular folks who come through here every day. We can't wait to see who won it."

The retailer will receive a bonus of $500,000 for selling the winning ticket.