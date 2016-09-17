$133 million lottery ticket sold in Tuscola
TUSCOLA — A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $133 million was purchased at a gas station in Tuscola on Friday night.
Illinois Lottery officials said a Quick Pick ticket was purchased at BP at 1000 E. Southline Road and matched all six numbers — 13, 21, 28, 34, 40, (15) – to win the $133 million jackpot in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.
Lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg said the winner has yet to come forward and has one year from Friday to claim the prize.
"We're all ecstatic," Dave Forman, assistant manager at Krispy Krunchy Chicken that is located inside the station, said Saturday morning. "We have a bunch of regular folks who come through here every day. We can't wait to see who won it."
The retailer will receive a bonus of $500,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.