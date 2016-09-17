Area history, Sept. 17, 2016

Today is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the fare rebate on Champaign's suburban shopping day will be discontinued after next Wednesday, according to action taken at a meeting of the retail trades bureau of the chamber of commerce. Total sales for the rebate day amounted to $806.13, according to figures presented this morning. And fare rebates amounted to $31.47. Fifty-nine of them were claimed, with shoppers from as far away as Newman, Clarence, White Heath, Tuscola, Paxton and Farmer City.

In 1966, Urbana opened its season Friday night with a 13-0 win over Rantoul at McKinley Field. And Champaign's Maroons overcame a case of opening-night jitters and parlayed a stiff defense into a 20-0 win over Streator.

In 2001, a new teachers' contract and cuts in state aid have led to the first deficit in the Urbana schools education fund in several years. Spending exceeds revenue in the fund by $434,000, said business manager Carol Baker.