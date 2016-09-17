City of Urbana's newest ride is electric

Photo by: Photo provided by Urbana Public Works It's just been one month since the City of Urbana purchased its first electric vehicle (EV); a 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV, for use in the City's environmental sustainability division. The EV replaces a 2001 GMC pick-up truck, saving the City more than $800 on fuel costs annually, based on driving 5,000 miles per year, and eliminating approximately 5,250 lbs. of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year. The Mitsubishi i-MiEV has a 62-mile range and zero tailpipe emissions.

URBANA — The city is changing lanes with its recent fleet vehicle purchase.

Urbana's environmental sustainability division recently purchased its first electric vehicle, a 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV. It's the sixth environmentally friendly vehicle to join the division's fleet — the others are hybrids.

The bill totaled $17,000 for the car, its charger and maintenance required to install the charger. Scott Tess, environmental sustainability manager, said it was purchased through a statewide bid and will slash $800 from the city's annual fuel purchasing. Based on driving 5,000 miles per year, the added electricity cost for charging will be around $135 each year.

"It's a good bargain," he said, noting how it had the lowest price tag for its type. "It's also a frugal strategy in that the maintenance costs are lower than a conventional gas vehicle."

The car boasts a 62-mile range, zero tailpipe emissions and around 112 miles per electric gallon, aligning it with the city's climate action plan to reduce greenhouse gas pollution in homes and local government. Tess said the car is poised to take 5,250 pounds of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere per year.

Courtney Kwong, the city of Urbana's recycling coordinator, serves as the car's main driver. She has been using it to collect recyclables and check on resident's recycling concerns. The trips mainly keep her within Urbana so she charges the car overnight twice a week.

"It's quiet and has a lot more pick up than I expected," Kwong said.

As time goes on, she said, she'll use it for more duties, including her work as manager of the U-Cycle program, which provides recycling services to single and multifamily residences. She said the increased miles might require recharging every other day.

By talking to those who see the car and eventually using it in her elementary school recycling lessons, Kwong said she hopes Urbana residents will consider eco-friendly transportation.

"I hope to start conversations about car emissions," she said. "As time goes on the cost (of electric cars) will go down, like with hybrid cars. I think batteries will improve too and you'll have a longer range of miles."

The U.S. Department of Energy's website says electric and hybrid cars purchased during or after 2010 could qualify for a federal income tax credit of up to $7,500, in addition to state or local incentives. The credit varies based on the vehicle's battery capacity.

Kwong said the purchase also coordinates with the city's push to encourage electronics recycling, especially with television sets.

More electrical cars or hybrids could be in the fleet's future.

"We're going to evaluate this vehicle," Tess said. "So far we like the low (electricity) cost, performance and price."