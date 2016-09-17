Core degree for new UI med school up for approval Monday

URBANA — The next step in the launch of the new Carle Illinois College of Medicine could come Monday, with campus approval of the core medical degree for the school.

The campus Academic Senate will consider a proposal to establish the curriculum for a doctor of medicine degree to be awarded to graduates of the new college.

The four-year degree program combines engineering with traditional medical education in basic health sciences and clinical training.

The senate and UI trustees approved the medical school in 2015, and it's expected to open in fall 2018. Its first dean, Dr. King Li from Wake Forest University, will start Oct. 1.

Approval of the degree is a key requirement for winning accreditation, or approval, from the national Liaison Committee for Medical Education, which oversees U.S. medical schools.

The UI can't begin recruiting students until it wins preliminary accreditation. Its application is due Dec. 1.

Before that, the curriculum must also be approved by both UI trustees and the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

The curriculum was drawn up jointly by UI engineering and health sciences professors, Carle physicians and faculty from the UI Chicago's regional medical school in Urbana.

It is described as a "case-driven, problem-based, active learning" approach by Professor Rashid Bashir, head of the UI Department of Bioengineering and co-chairman of the curriculum committee. Engineering will be integrated into medical students' training "from day one," he said.

During the first two years, students will be taught in groups of eight, led by teams of medical, science and engineering faculty and course "facilitators" (who could be doctors, nurses or public health specialists). They will learn by studying patient medical cases that integrate biological sciences, clinical sciences and engineering, Bashir said.

Later, during their clinical training years — where they work with real patients in health care settings — the medical students will also be involved in more intensive engineering design and data science projects, he said.

"We believe that is not happening anywhere else," he said. "Those are unique elements for a college of medicine curriculum."

179 weeks of instruction

Older models of medical school education focus mostly on classroom learning in basic sciences for the first two years, to prepare students for their medical board exams. The UI curriculum will still cover basic sciences through the case-based study, so students can take their exams after a year and a half, Bashir said.

But they will also be exposed to clinical training right away, an approach that other medical schools are adopting as well, he said.

At first, that will be in a high-tech simulation lab, which will mimic the conditions of an emergency room, operating room or exam room, with real physicians training them, Bashir said. Eventually, in the second year, they will interact with real patients during their clerkships in family medicine, for example.

Every course will have a director who will choose faculty experts in engineering, basic science and a clinical science. Facilitators will guide much of the day-to-day instruction, designed around case studies, some lectures, patient interactions, simulations, lab sessions and other learning experiences.

"This is not a lecture-based curriculum," Bashir said.

For example: In the cardiovascular unit, students could be given a case of a patient who comes into the doctor's office complaining of chest pain. After learning the symptoms, they would discuss what the problem might be, the underlying biology and anatomy, and how they could diagnose it. They would also talk about what devices might be useful in diagnosis and treatment, or what they could design if the right tool doesn't exist. They might then attend a lecture about pacemaker design.

Each course will be built around a theme and have four to six cases, and include lab sessions in electronics and computer design for devices and diagnosis, Bashir said.

The program will include 179 weeks of instruction, compared to the minimum 130 required by the accrediting agency, with an increased emphasis on clinical work, research and innovation, the proposal says.

"Graduates are expected to become highly professional, passionate, and compassionate physician leaders and innovators who are creative problem-solvers," the proposal says. "Graduates are also expected to challenge status quo, to drive and implement technology, and be comfortable in working in teams to create non-traditional solutions to challenges in health care."

Eight faculty in Year 1

The medical school plans to start with a class of 32 students in each of the first two years, admit 40 students each in 2020 and 2022, and 64 students per year thereafter. It would have eight full-time-equivalent faculty the first year, increasing to about 28 by 2022.

Under a business plan approved in 2014, the school will be funded by tuition and fees, a $100 million grant from Carle and other corporate contributions. It will use no state funds. No one source of funding will account for more than 50 percent of its income, the proposal says.

It will have three locations:

— Carle Foundation Hospital and its clinics will be the site for most of the students' clinical rotations.

— Everitt Lab, the new home of the Department of Bioengineering, will provide classrooms and lecture space for the college's first two years of operation, as well as the $10 million Jump Simulation Center, funded by a gift from the financial firm Jump Trading.

— The UI's Medical Sciences Building, now home to the UI Chicago's regional medical school, will eventually house the dean's office and primary educational facilities.

The campus has budgeted more than $2 million for building upgrades, equipment, information technology and classroom improvements. That money was built into the medical school's original budget and will come from the Carle funding, Bashir said.