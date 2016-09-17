Savoy man admits trying to enter neighbor's home

URBANA — A Savoy man who admitted he tried to get in a neighbor’s home has been sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.

In return for his guilty plea Friday to attempted criminal trespass to residence, a misdemeanor, the state dismissed more serious felony charges of attempted residential burglary against Trevon Adams, 21, of the 200 block of East Tomaras Avenue.

Adams admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd that on May 26, he tried to get in a neighbor’s home in the 300 block of Buttercup Drive.

Adams was arrested June 13 by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly tried to get in the neighbor’s home while she was there for a second time.

When he was arrested, the resident identified Adams as the same person who opened the sliding glass door to her home on May 26 while she was inside.

Conditional discharge is a form of probation that does not require regular reporting to a probation officer.

Adams was also ordered to have no contact with the neighbor and to perform 50 hours of public service.



