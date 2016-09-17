UPDATED: $133 million lottery ticket sold in Tuscola

Photo by: Dave Froman/courtesy The sign outside the gas station where a winning lottery ticket was sold Friday night in Tuscola says it all. Image

TUSCOLA — At the gas station that just sold a $133 million lottery ticket, Craig Chapman was seeing if any of his five tickets hit pay dirt.

Zilch. Nada. No luck — please play again.

If you, unlike Chapman, hit all six numbers, 13, 21, 28, 34 and 40, plus 15 for the Mega Ball, you won the $133 million jackpot in Friday’s Mega Millions.

And you have a year to claim your millions, if you’re the patient type.

By contrast, Chapman’s highest lifetime score was $608.

“That’s just over the limit, so I had to drive to Springfield to cash it in instead of at the gas station,” he said.

Lambo’s BP, at 1000 E. Southline Road, also offers video gaming for would-be millionaires, said an assistant manager, Dave Froman of Tuscola.

He said lottery officials haven’t told him when the ticket was sold, so he doesn’t know the shift — or who sold it.

The retailer gets a bonus of $500,000 for selling the winning ticket, said lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg.

Amanda Duckwiler of Tuscola, who works at the BP, said it would be nice if everyone at the station got a bite.

What would she do with the full Mega?

“I’d be happy to buy a new house, a new car, you know, the American dream,” she said.

There have been bigger payouts, include $260 million for a ticket sold in Blue Island last year.

Still, $133 million would be a nice taste for everybody in Tuscola, more than $25,000 for each person.

Not everyone has lotto fever.

Broc Smith of Tuscola wasn’t buying a ticket. “I don’t believe in it,” he said.

And Janet Weber of rural Mattoon had a different reason.

“If somebody has already won the big prize, it’s going to be a while before that happens again,” she said.

According to Schaumburg:

The very first jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in 2002, in Chatham, for a $28 million jackpot.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $15 million.

Overall odds of winning the jackpot: 1 in 258,890,850.

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.