A voice of experience

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Angie Davenport

CHAMPAIGN — It was a violent rape on a winter night that hurt the adult Angie Davenport so much, she found herself on the brink of suicide.

But even when she was an adolescent, she’d feel depressed, she remembered. She’d think about ending it all.

If only somebody would have just asked her back then, the now 40-year-old Davenport said. Was she depressed? Was she thinking about killing herself? It would have been such a relief to talk about it.

“All I would have had to say is yes,” she recalled.

Davenport, who grew up in Seymour and now lives in Savoy, is just emerging from the trauma of being raped five years ago, she said. She’s been away from her job as a safety specialist for FedEx Ground for about two years, and is about to return to work.

The road back hasn’t been easy.

She’s had flashbacks, suffered from nightmares and self-blame and has sometimes even been afraid to leave her home since the still-unidentified man raped her and smashed a bottle on her head in a parking lot in Hammond, Ind., when she was on a work trip and stopped to check email on her phone.

“I never really saw his face very closely,” Davenport said.

Davenport was treated in a hospital afterward for torn muscles in her neck and shoulders and got stitches in her head, she said. The rape was reported to police and she went home to the next chapter of her life — not sleeping well, feeling depressed and anxious and other things that added up to a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

She was able to go on working with the help of therapy and medication, Davenport said, until 2014 when she needed to go back to the same city where the rape occurred. She just couldn’t.

“That’s when everything fell apart,” she said.

The PTSD got so out of hand, she was afraid to leave her house, Davenport said. It just didn’t feel safe out there.

She started thinking about suicide like the younger Angie used to.

“I thought about taking pills. I thought about cutting my wrists,” she said.

The younger Angie coped by writing a lot, she said, but the adult Angie reached out to people she loved and talked to her wife, Jen Boyle, and a close friend.

“They kept me going,” she said.

She also found a treatment center in Florida that specializes in trauma, spending three months there, has continued therapy and is feeling a lot better these days, she said.

And she’s been doing something to help other people learn more about preventing suicide. She’s become a promoter of the Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk being held Sept. 24 in Urbana’s Crystal Lake Park, and has already raised more than half of Champaign County’s $20,000 goal herself.

Davenport urged parents and others who see signs of suicide intentions in a loved one to never be afraid of asking them questions, even teenagers they think wouldn’t want to talk. A local mental health professional agreed.

Most people are afraid to ask the question — are you thinking of killing yourself? — because they think it will plant the seed, said Julie Kartel, director of clinical services at Rosecrance.

But when someone struggling with suicidal thoughts is asked that question, “it invites them to talk,” she said.

But how do you know when to ask?

Some of the classic signs to watch for, Kartel said, are any changes in normal behavior, such as in sleeping or eating, when someone is avoiding things they used to enjoy, or “if they’re talking about how I wish I wasn’t here, or life isn’t worth living, those signs of life being hopeless.”

Depression, loss of interest, rage, irritability, humiliation and anxiety are any of the moods you may see in someone considering suicide, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Whatever you do, Davenport urged, never try and battle your own thoughts of suicide alone.

“There’s too much at risk if you lose that fight,” she said.