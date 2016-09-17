Weekend Planner: Vermilion River Fall Festival

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Korie Campbell-Stanley, Potomac, shops for pumpkins as her 4-year-old son Solomon, sits nearby snacking on an apple during the first day of the Vermilion River Festival at Ellsworth Park in Danville Friday September 16, 2016.

Ellsworth Park is the place to be for the 42nd annual Vermilion River Fall Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free to an event that is a labor of love for Danville Recreation Department manager Cindy Parson, involved with the fest since 1990. “We drew an estimated 15,000 people a year ago, and we are hoping for good weather to do as well this year,” Parson said. Here’s more courtesy staff writer Tim Mitchell:

1 More than 100 vendors signed up. “One of our most exciting new exhibits is called Panning for Gold,” Parson said. “Kids can pan for gold or pick up dinosaur bones.” Also new: knockerball, sometimes described as “a bubble ball soccer game.“ “You are encased in a rubber ball and run around to knock down other people,” Parson said. “When you fall, you just bounce.”

2 Popular booths feature wood crafts, metal crafts, handmade items and jewelry. Also, the Illinois Tomahawk Association will demonstrate tomahawk throws and let the public give the skill a try. Expect some of the longest food lines at booths selling funnel cakes, elephant ears, sausages and carnival food. “The lemon shakeups are always a big seller,” Parson said.

3 Three concerts are planned at the festival stage located near the beer garden. Johnny Bryant and the Real Country Band will perform from noon to 2 p.m. today followed by The Heel Draggers a(6 to 8 p.m.) The primary musical attraction on Sunday: Doc Ashton and the Root Canals (3 to 5 p.m.).