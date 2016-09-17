Will vacant Danville buildings' walls come tumbling down?

Photo by: Tracy Crane/News-Gazette The city of Danville has put a temporary fence around this vacant church at the corner of Williams and Chandler streets, because it's a public safety hazard. With a collapsed gym roof on the back side of the building and other issues, it's a high priority for demolition by the city. It's across the street from the former Lincoln School, which is also a top priority for demolition.

DANVILLE — Shortly before the lunch hour in a residential area on West Williams Street in Danville, a groundhog scampers from a vacant, deteriorated church building through an intersection and disappears into the back yard of a residence across the street.

A few doors down lives Bud Gouard, owner of Bud's BBQ. He's not surprised by the wildlife sighting. Living across from the 21,887-square-foot vacant Lincoln School and a crumbling, vacant church just half a block away, Gouard says it's not unusual to see rodents and raccoons running from the two buildings and slipping into the sanitary sewer at the end of his block.

He also sees prostitutes and others, he says, going in and out of the church at night. And kids play around the school, he says, looking over and noticing two windows in the front of Lincoln School have recently been knocked out.

"They need to tear them down. It's a big eyesore," says Gouard, who moved to his block about 15 years ago and has never known the school to be anything else.

He says he continually calls the city asking them to mow the large, grassy area in front of Lincoln School that gets quite tall during the summer and to cut the weeds that grow up through the fence.

Two city workers were cleaning up the fence as Gouard was sitting on his front porch. He said they were there, because he had called that morning.

Both properties are high priorities for demolition, and city administrators hope aldermen approve Tuesday night a proposed sales tax increase that would generate enough money to devote $1 million a year to demolishing 400 properties in the next five years.

The aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, 17 W. Main St., Danville.

The council's public works committee recommended by a 4-1 vote last week that the full council approve a 0.5 percentage point increase in the city's current 8.75 percent sales tax that would generate an additional $1.8 million in revenue. A larger increase of 0.75 percentage point that would generate $2.7 million did not receive a recommendation.

Alderman Rickey Williams voted "no." He said he agrees with the initiative to demolish properties and improve neighborhoods but would rather explore cuts in expenses than a sales tax increase to pay for it.

Most of the 400 demolitions would be done in-house cheaper than private contractors could, except for larger structures like Lincoln School, according to Public Works Director Doug Ahrens, whose department has cross-trained staff and purchased an excavator so city crews could progressively handle more of the 250 properties the city has had demolished over the last seven years. About 5 percent to 10 percent of demolitions are put out to bid, Ahrens said, because they're more complicated jobs city crews can't handle.

Lincoln School will be put out for private bid, he said, and asbestos removal will be the first order of business. If the tax increase passes, Ahrens said he anticipates the school coming down in winter 2017-18. He said private jobs are bid for the winter to get better prices from contractors who are busy with other work in warmer months.

The sales tax increase, Ahrens said, would also pay for purchase of a second excavator and other equipment, so city crews could take down properties more quickly — the goal, about 75 to 100 a year.

According to Mayor Scott Eisenhauer, it's residents who live near nuisance properties that city staff continually hear complaints from.

And although most of the 400 properties ripe for razing are residential, some are like Lincoln School and the church across the street, making Gouard's neighborhood the classic example of what Danville is facing with property owners who can't, or won't, keep up properties.

In 1999, the Danville school district closed Lincoln School permanently.

In 2004, after five years of sitting vacant, the district put it up for auction rather than demolishing it and received one $500 bid from Joseph Timothy, an out-of-town resident who wanted to open a Bible college in the building. The school board rejected the offer, because it was too low, and put the building up for sale. Timothy then offered $6,800, and the district accepted.

His plans never came to fruition, and by 2010, it was the city's problem as the building continued deteriorating. Timothy made no effort toward improvements, despite city fines and other actions against him.

The Danville school district now has another vacant school building on its hands, Cannon Elementary on East Main Street, that the district closed last year after flooding and mold issues and does not plan to reopen. Its fate is uncertain.

In the last few years, Lincoln School ended up in the Vermilion County tax auction, where the city bought it to keep it from another owner who might not improve or demolish the building, which sits on nearly 2 acres.

In the meantime, the church across the street from the school has deteriorated, too, as the owners don't have the finances to keep it up. The city has now surrounded it with a temporary fence, because it's a public hazard, and Ahrens said the goal is to negotiate with the owners to bring it down.

Ahrens said a large section of the roof has collapsed through the first floor of the church and into the basement.

And the Lincoln School roof has been leaking for years, he said, which has ruined some items, like the wooden gym floor, that could have been salvaged.

"It was beautiful wood flooring," Ahrens said.