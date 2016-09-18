Area history, Sept. 18, 2016

Today is Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, David Watson, a prominent auctioneer from Ludlow, narrowly escaped death when his big Hupmobile touring car plunged off a grade near Sharpe's Crossing near Thomasboro. Watson was thrown through the windshield, sustaining a big gash in his head and other cuts.

In 1966, The University of Illinois football team never saw the sunshine in two days and two l-o-n-g nights in Dallas this weekend, wrote News-Gazette Sports Editor Loren Tate. The Southern Methodist Mustangs beat Illinois, 26-7. The win was SMU's first over a Big Ten school since a 1950 victory over Ohio State.

In 2001, Charles "Chip" Chan, a January 2000 graduate of the University of Illinois, was among the victims of the terrorist attack at the World Trade Center in New York City. An equities broker, he worked on the 105th floor of the building.