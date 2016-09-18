The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Sept. 18, 2016

What's it like to be a lifelong Cubs fan these days? With a playoff berth already in the bag and no recent Steve Bartman sighting in Wrigleyville, we rounded up 10 locals who've stuck by baseball's lovable losers through thin and thinner.

MINOR JACKSON

Champaign resident worked as Wrigley Field usher from 1963-68

"I have been a Cubs fan sinc e 1954 when I was 4 years old growing up on the south side of Chicago. My late father was a CTA bus driver. I remember him picking me up one day from day care, going home, tossing his bus driver hat in the corner of the living room, taking the coin changer off his belt and loosening his tie. He turned on WGN for the Cubs game and fell asleep on the couch.

"Well, I watched the whole game and before it was over, I knew who the Cubs were and I knew who Ernie Banks was because he hit a home run and Jack Brickhouse hollered 'Hey. Hey.'

"Mr. Cub was my first sports hero and role model. In the 1950s, the Cubs played all day games and young black boys would hurry home after school to watch Ernie play. When us kids would play ball in the park or the alley, we'd emulate Ernie's batting stance and the wiggling of his fingers when holding his bat.

"You're probably wondering how I can root for a team that hasn't won a World Series since 1908. Ironically, the Cubs won back-to-back World Series championships in 1907 and 1908, becoming the first major league team to play in three consecutive World Series, and the first to win it twice. So, in my opinion, that makes the Cubs the ultimate underdog. Isn't the American spirit to root for the underdog?"

JACKIE COMPTON

Director, Toast of Champaign's Sweet Adeline chorus

"My dad and I were spo rts buddies and I lost him in February at the age of 91. We shared many seasons together as card-carrying members of the Die Hard Cubs Fan Club.

"I'm sorry he missed the greatest season in my memory, but I like to believe that it is his presence on the celestial bleachers, with all those other great Cub fans, that made sure I didn't miss out on the season and memory that we never got to share."

ROBERT RAYSON

Pastor, St. Matthew Church

"I was on a priest's retr eat when the Cubs were five outs from the World Series in 2003. I had to find a TV in the retreat house to watch games 6 and 7.

"Now, watching TV on retreat is frowned upon but I figured the Lord would give a long-suffering Cubs fan a pass.

"I remember watching the Moises Alou play with Steve Bartman and how upset everyone was. However, it was Alex Gonzalez who fumbled a ball hit from Miguel Cabrera that loaded the bases and subsequently led to a loss in Game 6. I didn't sleep well that night but figured with Kerry Wood on the mound for Game 7, the Cubs were assured a win. Obviously, that didn't happen.

"I am more optimistic about the Cubs team of 2016. They are one of the best in years and they could actually win the World Series. However, there is a always a sense of trepidation. As such, I won't be taking a retreat this October."

BOB KAPOLNEK

Champaign architect

"What could go w rong?

"Relatives of Leo Durocher are allowed in Wrigley Field, resurrecting the demons of the 1969 massive end-of-season collapse.

"Leon Durham gives Anthony Rizzo unsolicited defensive advice, causing Rizzo to over-think and he lets a Series-clinching slow ground ball roll between his legs, just as Leon did in the 1984 Series against the Padres.

"The Cubs organization decides to tackle the curse of the billy goat head-on by serving goat stew in the locker room. Improper food-handling procedures cause a massive food poisoning outbreak that affects the entire team.

"Cubs alumni are invited back for the World Series-clinching Game 7. Seated in the front row along the left field foul line is none other than Moises Alou. Steve Bartman, who until now has avoided Wrigley Field, notices Moises and approaches him to apologize for the 2003 incident. Thirteen years of pent-up frustration overcome Alou, and he gets in a tussle with Bartman right at the moment a pop foul is hit right at him.

"Jorge Soler hones in on the ball just as Alou and Bartman lean over the wall. It hits Bartman in the head and plops right into Soler's glove. Jorge starts celebrating, tossing the ball and his mitt in the air, then notices no one else is joining him. In a massive lapse of concentration, Soler realizes it was only the second out, and the runner on third tags up and scores what will become the winning run.

"Anyway, I'm not sure what will happen but I am prepared for the worst. The hardest thing has been convincing my nave 20-something children that this Cubs season is just an illusion, and something horrible will happen to derail the train. That said, we will all be up at Wrigley on Sunday watching the Cubs take on the Brewers."

CHUCK SULLIVAN

Lieutenant, Champaign Fire

"I now know what it i