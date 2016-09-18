Sunday special: This is no game

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The Hoffman family, clockwise from front, Tony, John Paul, Rose, J. R., Honor and Joe on the basketball court with their neighbors house behind at thieir home in Champaign on Thursday, Sept.8, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Is a slab of concrete with a basketball hoop on it a structure or merely an improved piece of dirt?

Sounds like a law school exam question. But it’s a real-life situation that, for three years, has made life very unpleasant for next-door neighbors in an upscale southwest Champaign neighborhood and led to a tidy sum for the lawyers who represent them.

At its heart, it pits children playing basketball in their own back yard against retired adults next door who say the noise from the bouncing balls makes it difficult for them to talk inside their own house.

A Champaign County judge decided in favor of the family with the children — twice.

But the retirees don’t want to accept the judge’s dismissal of their complaint so the case is now in the hands of the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Oct. 5 at the University of Illinois law school. The public may attend.

A $12,000 project

In the summer of 2012, John “J.R.” Hoffman, a newly hired family practice doctor at Carle, moved his family to Champaign from Jasper, Ind.

They found a home in the Devonshire VIII subdivision that could comfortably accommodate all eight of them: J.R. and wife Rose; daughters Hannah, Honor and Gracie; and sons Joe, John Paul and Tony, now ranging in age from 11 to 22.

Their house on Oakmont Court is immediately south and slightly west of their next-door neighbors, Rob Bedows and Trudy Gordon, who built their house on Sussex Court in 2002.

Bedows is a retired airline captain, Gordon a retired university administrator.

“They said almost nothing to us for a very long time,” said Rose Hoffman, adding that many other neighbors were very welcoming.

Being a “pretty big basketball family — J.R’s dad played at Georgia Tech, his uncle at Purdue — Rose and J.R. promised the kids some kind of hoop at their new home.

The driveway was out (too much of a pitch) and the nearby cul-de-sac was used for parking. So, the couple settled on a half-court in their back yard, which J.R. began working on during spring break 2013, first taking a jackhammer to part of the existing patio.

“He is very handy. We’ve done lots of projects on our own. It’s sort of therapy for him to do projects,” Rose said of her spouse of 24 years.

He used stakes and red spray paint in the grass to outline where the court would go.

But when his doctor work became more demanding that summer, J.R. “waved the white flag” and called a contractor to finish the digging. That way, the concrete could be poured in November, before the first frost.

At a cost of more than $12,000 for the concrete and the hoop, the Hoffmans were pleased with the finished product and the source of entertainment it was for their children and their friends.

Bedows and Gordon were not.

‘Invasive and intrusive’

A few weeks after the court was in, Rose said there was a knock at the front door.

It was Bedows.

“He said, ‘This is not going to work. This is intrusive.’ I said, ‘What?’ It’s 3:30 in the afternoon and John Paul is shooting hoops and I said, ‘This is intrusive?’”

Rose told Bedows he’d have to speak to her husband since it was his project.

“I have one lung that doesn’t work and when I get anxious, I have a hard time talking,” she said of the confrontation.

Thus began a handful of face-to-face meetings between the neighbors, none of which ended to the satisfaction of either side.

“He offered to pay to have the goal moved to the other side,” J.R. said. “I said, ‘That won’t solve your problem.’”

Bedows and Gordon declined to be interviewed for this story but issued a written statement to The News-Gazette.

In it, they call the Hoffmans’ court “highly invasive and intrusive” and said it has had an “extremely adverse impact” on them.

They went on to write: “This noise can be heard and felt throughout our home, with the windows open or closed as well as outside in our yard, which we’ve spent years developing. The noise and vibration penetrates throughout our indoors and pervades our dining areas, family room and our master bedroom, among other spaces. Even guests to our home have remarked that it is impossible to carry on a normal conversation at our dining table.”

J.R. said in an attempt to compromise, he offered to set hours during which he’d prohibit his children from using the court.

“He didn’t answer,” said J.R., who let Bedows know that sending six children outside to play was one of the ways that he and Rose control the noise level inside their home.

“It’s my property. I did something I can, so I’m not going to move it,” J.R. said.

‘Love thy neighbor’

Although they live just yards from each other, the couples began corresponding by letter. Bedows wrote that his attorney thought that would be “less confrontational than knocking on your door or calling.”

The first letter arrived around March 24, 2014, and reiterated the unhappy neighbors’ concerns.

“The parade of people chasing into our yard has now become as wearisome as the noise. Whenever the court is in use, balls bounce into our yard from all angles, including missed shots over the basket,” Bedows wrote.

Rose Hoffman estimated her family has lost 13 basketballs because of their neighbors’ wish that the children not “trespass” to retrieve them.

“The first basketball came back with a puncture and he’s kept the rest,” she said.

In that first letter, Bedows asked the Hoffmans to again consider changing the location of the already-installed concrete court to the other side of their patio, at the furthest point from his backyard, to redirect and lessen the noise.

“We know and understand that you, the kids, and their friends have every right to be outside shooting baskets but we feel not at the expense of our stress level and sanity,” Bedows wrote.

In that letter, he said he had hired an attorney and suggested they do the same.

“This is not what we want to do ... but at present, with the basket and light located where it currently is, we feel that we are in an unbearable situation,” Bedows wrote. “We know that you had some expense building the court and hope that you might reconsider our offer to pay to move the basket and light to the far opposite side of the patio.”

Two more letters from Bedows with similar themes followed in late April and late May 2014.

In one, Bedows acknowledged that he and his wife should have gotten to know the family better when they first moved in. He also admitted he should have expressed his misgivings about the court when Hoffman first told him about it, not after it was finished. But, he said, “we really had no idea what this would be like.”

Bedows said he had the property surveyed and found that a portion of the court was in his yard and would get in the way of an acoustical fence they intended to build to try to block the sound of the offending noise. The Hoffmans responded by trimming the court and putting up 12-foot posts with a net to catch the wayward shots.

The city then informed the Hoffmans that the posts could be only 8 feet high so they lowered them.

The uncomfortable co-existence continued that spring.

In late May 2014, Joe Hoffman graduated from eighth grade at Holy Cross School and asked his parents if he could invite a few buddies over after the ceremonies to shoot hoops.

J.R.’s parents were in town for the festivities and while they were visiting, Bedows called J.R. over to talk.

“It turned into a screaming match,” J.R. said, and ended with Bedows telling him “Love thy neighbor.”

“I just stared at him,” J.R. said. “He said it three times.”

Neighbors file suit

A year later, in June 2015, Bedows and Gordon filed their lawsuit with the assistance of Matthew Peek, an attorney with Erwin, Martinkus & Cole.

It alleged the Hoffmans violated subdivision covenants and that the court was a “nuisance” under the common law.

Through their own attorney, Chad Beckett of Beckett & Webber, the Hoffmans responded with a motion to dismiss.

On Aug. 24, 2015, Judge Mike Jones dismissed two counts with prejudice and a third without prejudice, giving Bedows and Gordon an opportunity to re-plead and even add another count.

Peek did that and on Dec. 10, 2015, Jones dismissed the amended complaint, leading to the appeal to the Fourth District.

In essence, Jones rejected Bedows’ and Gordon’s position that the basketball court was an “accessory structure,” as defined by subdivision covenants, that needed to be at least 10 feet from the side lot line. Instead, Jones ruled that it was merely a slab of concrete with a basketball hoop that would not be taxed as a structure.

Jones also rejected their claim that the court violated covenants banning “noxious or offensive activity ... which may become an annoyance to the neighborhood.”

He dismissed their nuisance claim under common law, the standard for which is the effect on a “reasonable person.”

“I’m never going to ... enforce injunctive relief to say in a neighborhood with a lot of kids in it you can’t play basketball. I mean, that’s outrageous,” Jones said at the time.

Beckett argued both at the motion to dismiss and in his appeal brief that Bedows and Gordon had unrealistic expectations for a neighborhood populated with families with children.

“The Plaintiffs are not the neighborhood,” wrote Beckett, who collected affidavits from other neighbors who did not find the Hoffmans’ use of their own basketball court problematic.

Beckett also argued for dismissal under the doctrine of “laches,” the legal concept that one can’t watch a violation taking place and complain of it after the fact.

He said Bedows and Gordon knew that the Hoffmans had plans to build a court, watched it being staked out and the concrete poured, yet did not complain about it until after it was completed.

Jones agreed on that point as well.

Peek, who declined to be interviewed about the suit, countered in his appeal brief that Jones erred by not finding the basketball court an “accessory building” subject to setbacks under the covenants.

“It extends from (the) back of their home all the way across the yard and up to Rob’s and Trudy’s property line. Pursuant to the plain language of the covenants, there is nothing that the open porch could be other than an accessory building or a disallowed structure,” he wrote.

Peek also argued that Jones should not have dismissed based on “laches” because it was the Hoffmans who were on notice through the subdivision covenants that they were doing the wrong thing by building a structure that was not allowed.

The Hoffmans noted that at the time they poured the concrete, there was no active architectural committee in their subdivision. And when Bedows and Gordon sought approval for their acoustical fence from the architectural committee, they got no response.

Peek also argued that Jones had demonstrated his own “bias” in saying the children playing basketball would not be a nuisance to a reasonable person.

$30,000-plus in legal fees

Whatever the outcome of the appellate court ruling, the Hoffmans are at least hoping for validation in the court of public opinion that building a basketball court for their own children on their own property is a reasonable thing to do.

They have spent over $30,000 in legal fees in support of their belief.

“They have stolen that from our children’s college fund,” said Rose, who is worn out by the three years of what she calls “bullying” by her neighbors.

“We are sensitive people. We are rule followers,” she said. “Stop it.”