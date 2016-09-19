Area history, Sept. 19, 2016

Today is Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the Gregory Memorial Building, which will house the art museum at the University of Illinois and will contain the offices of the alumni association, is coming close to realization. Nearly $30,000 of the $150,000 fundraising goal already has been realized. The building will be located on the south campus, just west of the Auditorium. It and the Tina Weedon Smith Music Building will have the same style of architecture as the Auditorium.

In 1966, the murder of Valerie Percy, the 21-year-old daughter of Republican leader Charles H. Percy, has left police without a suspect, motive or hard clues. The girl was found beaten and stabbed to death in her bed early Sunday morning in the family's Kenilworth home. Charles Percy is the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in te November election against Democrat Sen. Paul Douglas.

In 2001, Chief Illiniwek will not perform at Saturday's Illini football game. "We've got a special pre-game and halftime performance planned this week as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the recent tragedies," said Kent Brown, spokesman for the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics. "As a result of that all regular pre-game and halftime activities will be changed to more patriotic and solemn performances."