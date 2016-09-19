Countywide electronics-recycling event full

Photo by: The News-Gazette The logo for Champaign County's electronic-recyclign program.

CHAMPAIGN — Every available slot — all 675 of them — for the Oct. 15 countywide electronics-recycling event at Parkland College has been claimed.

That means that those without a reservation are out of luck until at least next spring, said Kris Koester, spokesman for Champaign's public-works department.

"If they just show up, they'll be turned away," Koester said.

This is the first time that residents were asked to make an appointment within a 15-minute window to drop off their unwanted electronics during the three-hour event at Parkland.

The next electronics-recycling event won't be held until "next spring at the earliest," Koester said. "They're very expensive for us to put on, even splitting the cost between everybody we work with."

The Oct. 15 event is co-sponsored by the cities of Champaign and Urbana, Champaign County and the village of Savoy.