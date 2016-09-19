Examining Unit 4 referendum: Dr. Howard's sinking walls

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Dr. Howard Elementary Principal Wendy Starwalt carries her crutches while climbing one of the school's many staircases earlier this month. Image

Every Monday between now and Election Day, staff writer NICOLE LAFOND will spotlight one piece of Champaign's six-school, $183.4 million ballot question that will be put before voters Nov. 8.

THIS WEEK: The sinking, load-bearing walls at Unit 4's oldest active building — Dr. Howard Elementary (est. 1910).

How much it'd cost

$625,000 of the $16.1 million plan to rebuild the school would go toward demolition.

How bad is it?

Exhibit A: Speech therapist Amy Modrzejewski had to evacuate her office in the century-old basement when the heating unit fell out of the plaster and a good-sized chunk of the rest of the wall began to crumble.

Principal Wendy Starwalt said instances like this, not uncommon at a facility built while Theodore Roosevelt was president, are one part a safety issue, one part nuisance. The rest of the basement is basically vacant (save one office) because of problems with the walls sinking, which leads to flooding when there's heavy rain.

"You can just smell the humidity down here," she says.

How we got here

The northernmost portion of the building was constructed 106 years ago. Additions followed, most recently in 1959.

The resulting configuration — specifically, the size of the classrooms in the oldest portion of the school — is far from ideal, according to Unit 4's design team.

The walls have been identified as load-bearing, which means that moving them to expand classrooms is a far more expensive option than just building anew.

While Starwalt loves the character of the neighborhood school and understands the sentiment that people have toward the old building, it doesn't work anymore, she says.

"The antique look is cool, yet it's to the point where it's not cool anymore when you're trying to run a school in the 21st century."

How it'd change

If the referendum passes, a modern two- or three-story school would be built along West University Avenue, where a blacktop and green space are now.

Preservationists will be pleased to know that the new facility would keep some of the signs and bricks from the original building.

Once the new building is finished, the current one would be demolished and replaced with a parking lot, playground and play fields.