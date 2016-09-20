Construction begins on Douglas County annex building

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette From left, job superintendent Mark Rubling of Trotter Commercial Contracting in Macomb and Tyler Curry and Chad Aughton, both workers with Watts Electric Inc. of Springfield, work at the construction site for the new Douglas County annex building Monday in Tuscola.

TUSCOLA — When storms, flooding or other disasters threaten Douglas County in the coming years, emergency management personnel will have a new building to operate out of.

Construction is just underway on the new, $618,000 Douglas County annex building, on the site of the former county jail, and is expected to wrap up in November, according to Coroner and Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Victor.

When finished, both of Victor's offices will move from their current location at 200 N. Prairie St. on Tuscola's east side to the new building at 209 E. Van Allen St.

The Prairie Street site will remain, giving the Douglas County Highway Department more room than it's used to.

Victor's workspace will soon be considerably roomier, too. On the coroner side, he'll have access to a new conference room that can be used for inquests and a work area from which to handle crime-scene photography.

On the EMA side, the new space will allow the county to modernize its emergency operations with new equipment capable of managing all emergencies and disasters.

"The Emergency Management Agency is putting together a radio package, an audiovisual package, smart boards and computers," Victor said. "We will put together a video wall to monitor incoming news feeds and computer logs. We are looking at getting some new software and all kinds of things."

The new building will also provide storage for the county's archives, freeing up needed space in the courthouse.

"Any county office that is running out of space can use it," Victor said.

The building will be paid for out of county board funding. Another $150,000 is still needed to give the facility all of the interior touches the county seeks.

Victor said the county will take the money however it can get it — via corporate sponsorships, which he is exploring, or individual donations.

Anyone who helps fund the project will be recognized by the county board on a donor plaque, he said.