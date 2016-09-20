Convicted burglar arraigned on new robbery charges

Photo by: The News-Gazette Dane Williams

URBANA — A Champaign man accused of robbing Champaign businesses while he awaited the start of a seven-year prison sentence for burglary faces additional prison time if he is convicted.

Dane Williams, 40, whose last known local address was in the 1300 block of Lock Raven Road, was charged Monday with two counts of robbery.

Williams was supposed to turn himself in on Monday to begin a prison sentence after pleading guilty before Judge Tom Difanis on Aug. 31 to felony burglary. Instead he found himself in arraignment court Monday to face the two new charges.

In the first incident, Champaign police were called to the Discount Smoke Shop, 807 Bloomington Road, at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 14. A shop employee said he was working there alone when a man, alleged to be Williams, asked him for a package of cigars.

After the victim got the cigars and rang them up at the register, Williams allegedly leaned forward to the open register and grabbed all the $20 bills. When the employee tried to stop him, the two of them struggled briefly before Williams allegedly got the money and ran out of the store.

Police said there is surveillance video of the robbery.

Then, at 11:20 a.m. that same morning, Champaign police were called to a robbery at the Family Dollar, 1204 N. Market St. The clerk told police that a man, alleged to be Williams, entered the store and stood in line to purchase Tic Tacs. When the clerk rang up the item and the cash register drawer opened, Williams allegedly leaned over the counter and grabbed the money, estimated to be about $200. While he took the money, Williams allegedly said, "This is all for drugs."

The clerk and Williams then allegedly struggled over the cash before the robber was able to flee from the store with the money.

One of two women inside the store said she had known Williams for almost 20 years and identified him to police as the robber.

A video of this robbery appeared to show the robber was the same person who robbed the Discount Smoke Shop earlier in the day.

If Williams is convicted on either robbery charge, any prison sentence would have to be served after he completes his robbery sentence.