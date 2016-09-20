Felon who admitted having gun gets prison

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Tyron Griffin

URBANA — A Champaign man among a group of men arrested in a May raid at a north Champaign home where police found weapons and drugs has been sentenced to prison.

Tyron Griffin, 30, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Beardsley Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, admitting that on May 17 he possessed a gun that police found near a home in the 600 block of West Beardsley.

He was sentenced to four years in prison with credit on his sentence for the 127 days he's been in jail since his arrest that day.

Champaign police, accompanied by members of the U.S. Marshal Service and the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, went to the West Beardsley address that morning with information that Shannen Campbell, 33, and Juvon Mays, 35, who were both wanted in shooting cases, might be present.

As police approached, five men ran from the area, leaving guns and drugs in their path of flight. All five, including Campbell and Mays, were eventually arrested.

Griffin pleaded guilty to having a .45-caliber pistol; a second unlawful possession of weapon count alleging he had a .22-caliber gun was dismissed in return for his guilty plea.

Court records show that Griffin has prior felony convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving under revocation, aggravated battery and obstructing justice. He also had prior misdemeanor convictions for domestic battery, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

Also pleading guilty earlier this month in connection with his May 17 arrest was Shoen Russell, 20, who last lived in the 500 block of Ridgewood Drive, Champaign. He admitted to Ladd on Sept. 6 that he committed misdemeanor resisting a peace officer that day and was sentenced to two years of probation and 113 days in the county jail.

More serious felony charges alleging Russell had cocaine, heroin and a weapon were dismissed. Russell's only prior convictions, court records show, were for criminal damage to property and theft, both misdemeanors.

Felony charges are pending against Campbell, Mays and co-defendant Dontrail Wright, 32, all of Champaign. The trio is due back in court Oct. 4.