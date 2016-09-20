Gas leak leads to evacuation

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Champaign Fire and Ameren respond to a gas line break as gas continues to spew out, seen far right, off Interstate Drive in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. Employees nearby were safely evacuated. Champaign Police and City of Champaign also helped at the scene.

CHAMPAIGN — At least 250 employees have been evacuated in Interstate Research Park in northwest Champaign as Ameren crews try to stop a natural gas leak.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith says a construction crew working near a pond hit a 6-inch high pressure gas line on the south side of Interstate Drive at Farber around 8:20 a.m.

Employees from at least five businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

Roads in the area that are closed include Interstate Drive between Boardwalk and Newmark and Newmark is closed between Farber and Interstate.

Smith did not have an estimated time for the repair. Many workers in that area have left. Some are on MTD busses that were sent to the park.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.