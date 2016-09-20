How county's next public defender will be picked

Other Related Content UPDATE: Rosenbaum named circuit judge

Presiding Judge Tom Difanis said he hopes to have a new public defender for Champaign County in place by the time Randy Rosenbaum is sworn in as circuit judge in less than two weeks.

“The public defender works for the judges,” Difanis said.

That means all the full circuit judges — including Rosenbaum — will have input on who will be the next public defender.

In practice, however, the judges in the counties other than Champaign generally defer to the wishes of the Champaign County judges, as they do when selecting associate judges. Difanis then makes his recommendation to Chief Judge Dan Flannell.

“We will check with the county administrator to make sure we don’t run afoul of any notice requirements,” said Difanis, who plans to discuss a successor with Rosenbaum before making a recommendation to Flannell.

However, Difanis said he’s confident there is available talent within the office to make the transition seamless.

“I’ve suggested our public defender staff could be matched against any in the state and it’s probably better than 75 percent of the private bar,” said Difanis, who praised Rosenbaum for making good hires and training his staff well.

Janie Miller-Jones has served as Rosenbaum’s first assistant since July 2013 but has been in the office 17 years.



