Rosenbaum named circuit judge

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Public Defender Randy Rosenbaum talks with Yongfi Ci in court Friday May 23, 2014. ¬

URBANA — Longtime Champaign County Public Defender Randy Rosenbaum has been named the newest circuit judge in Champaign County.

The Champaign man will take the slot left vacant by the retirement of Judge Harry Clem, whose last official day was Sept. 15 even though his health had precluded him from working for several months.

Chief Justice Rita Garman said Rosenbaum will begin his new duties Oct. 3. He was selected from a field of 14 applicants.

“He was blown away,” Garman said of Rosenbaum’s reaction when she called him about mid-day Tuesday with the news.

Rosenbaum has applied several times for associate and circuit judge vacancies.

“He had glowing references. Everyone I talked to said he’s got a wonderful temperament. He’s a good lawyer. Everything is good,” Garman said.

She said several people she talked to speculated that Rosenbaum was not appointed sooner because he was so good as public defender, a post he’s held since November 1998, after having been first assistant public defender for two years prior to that.

“It’s like no good deed goes unpunished,” Garman said. “He’s had a very difficult job for a long time. When you can be well-respected by people in that circumstance, it says a lot about the person.”

Champaign County Presiding Judge Tom Difanis said Rosenbaum will be assigned to family court, a position that had been earmarked for Roger Webber, who was promoted Monday to take the spot vacated by the retirement of Arnold Blockman.

But Webber will be given the felony court assignment that Clem had since Rosenbaum would face multiple conflicts hearing felony cases, given his role as public defender.

Difanis joked that Webber had not been in the Urbana courthouse “long enough to have his nameplate put on the bench” before getting reassigned to a third-floor courtroom from the one he started in on Monday.

As for Rosenbaum, Difanis said he was the “perfect choice.

“He’s done an excellent job as public defender. He’s hired well. He trains his staff. He knows what’s going on in his office. He’s been a good, solid public defender and I have every reason to believe he’s going to be a solid judge,” said Difanis.

Rosenbaum is married and has two children.



