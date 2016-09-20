UPDATE: Crash scene cleared on I-74
|
3:15 p.m. update
The crash scene has been cleared and all lanes are open
***
A crash involving two semitrailer trucks has backed up traffic on Interstate 74 near milepost 211 near Danville.
Westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane, Illinois State Police reports. Expect delays while the scene is cleared.
