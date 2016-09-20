UPDATE: Gas leak stopped
CHAMPAIGN - Crews from Ameren Illinois have stopped a gas leak and continue to work on fixing a line broken earlier Tuesday morning.
Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters and other first responders were leaving Interstate Research Park about 11:45 a.m.
"We are working on making notifications now," to employees of businesses who were evacuated as a precaution, Smith said.
All streets have been reopened, Smith said.
CHAMPAIGN — At least 250 employees have been evacuated in Interstate Research Park in northwest Champaign as Ameren crews try to stop a natural gas leak.
Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith says a construction crew working near a pond hit a 6-inch high pressure gas line on the south side of Interstate Drive at Farber around 8:20 a.m.
Employees from at least five businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.
Roads in the area that are closed include Interstate Drive between Boardwalk and Newmark and Newmark is closed between Farber and Interstate.
Smith did not have an estimated time for the repair. Many workers in that area have left. Some are on MTD busses that were sent to the park.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
