Urbana 18-year-old charged with car burglary

URBANA — An Urbana teen has been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into a car in Champaign.

A release from Champaign police said an officer on patrol near Briarwood and Lawndale drives about 12:30 a.m. Friday saw three people leaving an area where it appeared a car had been burgled.

The officer stopped the trio in the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive and arrested Inece Hunt, 18, of the 0-100 block of Michelle Lane.

A 15-year-old boy with her was also taken into custody but later referred to counselors at the Youth Assessment Center. He was not criminally charged. The third person, an 18-year-old girl, was also released.

A police report said Hunter had a stun gun, which police later learned had been stolen from a car parked in the 1000 block of Scottsdale Drive, Champaign.

Hunt was arraigned Tuesday and allowed to remain free on her own recognizance on the Class 2 felony. If convicted, she faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison. Judge Brett Olmstead told her to be back in court Oct. 25.

Champaign police are continuing to investigate to determine whether the people stopped Friday morning are involved in any other vehicle burglaries in that area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.