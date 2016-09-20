Urbana council OKs relocation of Ameren main on North Lincoln

URBANA — The city council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday to relocate an Ameren distribution main lying under the spot where North Lincoln Avenue is being constructed.

Mike Monson, the mayor's chief of staff, said the relocation will push the street's completion back from this year to the next.

It will cost $242,651.05, which Alderman Michael Madigan said will hopefully be paid with state or federal funds and not city ones. He expressed frustration with Ameren, which Alderman Charlie Smyth said was notified about the construction almost a year ago but didn't mention the potential conflict.

"Ameren should be ashamed of themselves for not coming forth prior to now," Madigan said. "If I were in state government, I would press for a law to make (Ameren) liable for this expense."

The main will be relocated to the west part of the street's right of way.

In other business:

— An ordinance to approve a $6,800 grant for the Urbana Public Arts Program saw some debate. Madigan led off the discussion by opposing it, saying there are other things the city should put its dollars toward.

"If you want to start a movement, start a movement about this," Madigan said. "Let's stop spending money on luxuries — they're aesthetics, not needs. Is public art our priority over social services and education? We have so many other needs."

Alderman Eric Jakobsson responded by saying the problem with the arts is that their output is less tangible.

"I'm trained as an engineer, but my gosh, it would be a hard world if it were only functional," he said, noting how much of art is commercial and not public.

Alderman Aaron Ammons, a poet, mentioned the mental-health benefits.

"I found poetry to be my psychiatrist," he said. "I couldn't afford one when I was a young, poor man."

The discussion encouraged Madigan to change his mind and vote in favor of the grant, which passed unanimously.

"I just wanted to raise the point that we need to, as city legislators and taxpayers, understand ramifications of local spending when there is a crisis on a higher level and we are feeding into it with our local decisions," he said. "I think that's worthy of discussion."

— An almost-full room clapped and cheered after the council unanimously approved a resolution opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline. It asks President Barack Obama to mandate a review of the pipeline's construction permit and review the federal requirements for pipeline construction, with the effects on tribal nations, water and global warming in mind.