Urbana police probing MTD accident
URBANA — Urbana police are still trying to figure out what happened between a Mass Transit District bus and a vehicle near King School early Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Bryant Seraphin said preliminary information suggests that just after 1 p.m. there was a collision between an MTD bus and a private vehicle on Fairview Avenue east of Goodwin Avenue.
Seraphin said it appeared both vehicles had been stopped on the north half of Fairview Avenue facing west, when both apparently started to pull away from the curb about the same time and there was a collision.
Seraphin said officers were trying to get video from the bus to shed light on how the collision happened to determine who was at fault.
Three people who were on the bus were taken to the hospital for complaints of pain, he said.
