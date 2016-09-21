Aldermen OK increase in Danville's sales tax

DANVILLE — The city's total sales tax rate will jump to 9.25 percent next year after aldermen approved an increase Tuesday night.

On an 8-4 vote with Alderman Jon Cooper absent, the council approved a 0.5 percentage-point increase to the current 8.75 percent sales-tax rate.

The vote did not come without debate as a handful of aldermen spoke against the increase, some calling for cuts in expenses rather than a revenue increase or more time to explore other options to pay for blight removal, which is what city administration officials have said they will do with some of the additional $1.8 million a year the increase will generate.

The city plans to spend $1 million a year over five years knocking down another 400 structures, mostly dilapidated vacant residences. Other additional revenue from the increase will go toward long-term debt payments the city now covers with property-tax funds.

Alderman Lloyd Randle said he spoke with businesses in the city, especially in his ward on the north end, and none of them support the increase.

A few downtown business owners registered their objections to the increase at Tuesday night's meeting, voicing concerns that it will hurt their specialty shops. They said they already have customers asking why the city's sales tax is so high.

Alderman Rickey Williams Jr. called for cuts across the board in city expenses and especially criticizes major salary increases given to some top city officials over the last several years. He said he's for blight removal, because his ward has a lot of blight in it and he get calls from neighbors about dilapidated vacant structures, but he thinks the city has focused too much on boosting revenue by raising taxes and fees rather than shifting its focus to cutting expenses.

Most of the aldermen who spoke in favor of the increase talked about the importance of blight removal in the city.

Alderman Sharon McMahon, said the increase will affect her family's business, which includes Illini Skateland, but she lives on Main Street in a ward that suffers from blight and the increase is a way of spreading the burden of funding the initiative over more people within and outside the city.

Alderman R.J. Davis said residents in his ward, which also has a lot of blight, are concerned about crime, and vacant houses contribute to that problem.