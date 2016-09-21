Area history, Sept. 21, 2016

In 1916, Principal M.L. Flaningam announced today that he expects the attendance at Urbana High School to reach the 500 mark before the end of the first semester although it is now only about 450. That would not be as large an enrollment as last year, he said.

In 1966, veteran Democratic state legislator Rep. Leo Pfeffer of Seymour will be honored Tuesday night by more than 500 people at a testimonial dinner at the Champaign Moose Home. The $10 a plate dinner is intended to raise money for Pfeffer's re-election campaign. He faces a challenge from Paul Stone, a Sullivan attorney, who also is running for a House seat.

In 2001, the Democrat-controlled Legislative Redistricting Commission is expected to approve a new set of legislative boundaries today that would force state Sens. Stan Weaver of Urbana and Judy Myers of Danville into a primary election battle.